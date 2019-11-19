International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Thousands of CN Rail workers hold first strike in a decade

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 21:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 21:19 IST
UPDATE 2-Thousands of CN Rail workers hold first strike in a decade
Image Credit: Flickr

Thousands of unionized Canadian National Railway workers on Tuesday held their first strike in a decade, which is set to disrupt grain and oil transportation and put pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government. About 3,000 workers, including conductors and yardmen from CN Rail, the country's largest railroad operator, hit picket lines after both parties failed to resolve contract issues at a time of softening demand for freight service.

The two sides said they will continue talks on Tuesday in Montreal. "We've made no progress with the company," Teamsters Canada spokesman Christopher Monette said.

Canada, one of the world's biggest exporters of farm products, relies on its two main railways to move canola and wheat over the vast distances from western farms to ports. Crude oil shippers in Alberta have also increasingly used trains in the past year to reach U.S. refineries as an alternative to congested pipelines.

"We are disappointed that the TCRC has initiated strike action," CN said in a statement. Canada's Liberal government sent two ministers on Monday to meet with representatives of CN and its largest union, as shippers pleaded for government intervention to avert a strike.

In a statement Tuesday, Labor Minister Patty Hajdu and Transport Minister Marc Garneau said they were monitoring the CN strike situation closely. Trudeau's government, which relies on smaller parties to pass legislation, faces fierce criticism from western provinces about its failures to get new pipelines built.

"Railway needs to keep moving for the benefit of the Canadian economy – cutting off that movement of oil just after Keystone (oil pipeline) leaked again and is operating at reduced flow wouldn't be helpful," said John Zahary, CEO of Altex Energy, which operates terminals in western Canada that load oil onto trains. CN's operations in the United States will continue operating despite the strike in Canada. It's not clear if and when Trudeau's newly elected minority government would order the workers back on the job.

Under Canadian parliamentary rules, any potential back-to-work legislation would only be considered after a new speaker is elected and the speech from the throne has been read. Canada's Parliament is currently set to return on Dec. 5. The union said it is objecting to demands by CN which wants to reduce the amount of workers' time off in their contracts.

Rail workers with the Teamsters held their last strike in 2009 when locomotive engineers walked off the job for five days, the union said. CN employed a total of 25,720 employees, as of Dec. 31, 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Besieged Hong Kong campus protesters seek escape routes

Anti-government protesters holed up in a Hong Kong university searched for escape routes on Tuesday after more than two days of clashes with police, dramatic breakouts by rope and motorcycle and more than 1,000 arrests in 24 hours.About 100...

MTV launches 2020 "+1thevote" campaign to mobilize Millennials and Gen Z

In 1990, a bikini-clad Madonna wrapped in a U.S. flag urged MTV viewers to vote in Senate elections as the youth television network partnered with a Rock the Vote campaign that mixed pop culture and politics. Thirty years on, with Millennia...

Murray tells sceptics to give new Davis Cup a chance

Madrid, Nov 19 AFP Andy Murray believes negativity around the reformed Davis Cup has been unfair and is urging people to give the new competition a chance to succeed. The inaugural Finals of the 119-year-old tournament started on Monday in ...

Film on students' leader shouldn't insult other unions: MLA

BJP MLA in Telangana Raja Singh on Tuesday said he would not hesitateto stall the new Telugu film George Reddy, which is to be released soon, if it insulted the unions linked to the BJP. In a statement here, Singh said he has no objection ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019