International Development News
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Retail drags on Wall St; Dow falls, S&P holds steady

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 01:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 01:44 IST
US STOCKS-Retail drags on Wall St; Dow falls, S&P holds steady
Image Credit: Flickr

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell from record levels while the S&P was flat on Tuesday as dour forecasts from retailers Home Depot and Kohl's fueled worries about consumer spending while uncertainty over the U.S.-China trade dispute simmered in the background.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq was the best-performing of the three indexes, with support from Facebook Inc and Broadcom Inc helping to counter a drag from Qualcomm after the chip maker held an investor meeting. Home Depot Inc fell 5.2% and was the top drag on the benchmark S&P 500 and blue-chip Dow after the No.1 U.S. home improvement chain cut its 2019 sales forecast for the second time this year.

Kohl's Corp slumped 19.3% as the department store operator slashed its annual profit forecast after falling short of quarterly comparable sales and earnings estimates. But Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at SunTrust Advisory Services in Atlanta, said it was too early to panic about the all-important end-of year holiday shopping season.

"Markets are digesting the recent gains and waiting for a little more clarity on the trade side," said Lerner. "We still think the holiday season will be fine." Expectations of a U.S.-China trade deal and a largely better-than-expected third-quarter corporate earnings season have fueled a Wall Street rally over recent weeks, helping all three indexes set record highs.

With less than an hour of trading left in the session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 93.69 points, or 0.33%, to 27,942.53, the S&P 500 gained 0.86 points, or 0.03%, to 3,122.89 and the Nasdaq Composite added 31.63 points, or 0.37%, to 8,581.56. Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were lower on the day, with the consumer discretionary index's 0.79% drop weighing most. The S&P 500 retail index fell 1.08%.

The energy sector was the S&P's biggest percentage decliner as oil prices fell on concerns about excess global supply and limited progress toward resolving the U.S.-China trade dispute, which has clouded the demand outlook. Investors will also be watching for earnings reports from other retailers, including Lowe's Cos Inc, Target Corp and Nordstrom Inc later this week.

They will also look for more details on the Fed's monetary policy stance from Wednesday's release of the central bank's minutes from the latest policy meeting, in which it cut interest rates for the third time this year but signaled it may be done with rate easing for now. AT&T Inc fell 3.9% after MoffettNathanson downgraded the U.S. telecommunications service provider to "sell" from "neutral."

Chipmaker Broadcom rose 2.5% following a Morgan Stanley upgrade to "overweight" from "equal-weight". Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.09-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.80-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 40 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 102 new highs and 101 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Trump orders additional troop deployment in Middle East

US President Donald Trump has ordered deployment of additional troops in the Middle East to deter alleged threat from Iran, taking the total number of US armed forces in Saudi Arabia to 3,000. Iran continues to pose a threat the security of...

House Hitler was born in will become a police station, Austria says

The house where Adolf Hitler was born will be turned into a police station, Austrias interior minister said on Tuesday, after years of debate over how best to prevent it becoming a pilgrimage site for neo-Nazis. Having recently carried out ...

Poll shows "dead heat" after UK election leaders' debate

A snap poll released immediately after a pre-election debate between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn showed a dead heat, YouGov said on Tuesday. A total of 51 of respondents said Johnson performed bes...

ADVISORY-Story on U.N. study on child detentions withdrawn

STORYNUMBER L8N27Y2WJ STORYDATE 18112019 STORYTIME 1821 GMT A Nov. 18 story headlined U.S. has worlds highest rate of children in detention -U.N. study is withdrawn. The United Nations issued a statement on Nov. 19 saying the number was not...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019