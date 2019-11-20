Amazon on Wednesday said it will bring in 'Echo Flex' - a plug-in smart speaker - to the Indian market next month as the e-commerce major looks to further strengthen its position in the country's growing smart devices market. Priced at Rs 2,999, the smart speaker can be plugged directly into a standard electrical outlet. It also has a built-in USB-A port to let users charge their phone (7.5W) or other devices while using only one outlet. Like other Echo devices, users can connect Echo Flex to their preferred speakers using Bluetooth or a 3.5 mm audio cable for a higher audio output.

* * * * *

Chemfab Alkalis board approves formation of new entity as wholly-owned arm

* Chemfab Alkalis on Wednesday said its board has approved formation of a new entity as its wholly-owned arm. In a filing to the Bombay Stock Exchange the company said, "Directors of Chemfab Alkalis Ltd... accorded their consent to incorporate a new entity as its wholly-owned subsidiary."

The board meeting was held on Tuesday. The shares of the company were trading at Rs 163.30 a piece in the morning trade.

