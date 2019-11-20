International Development News
BT will continue working with skills group if it drops Prince Andrew as patron

Image Credit: Wikimedia

Britain's BT has told a company promoting digital skills to drop Prince Andrew as a patron if it wants to keep receiving support from the country's biggest broadband provider. Several major companies have sought to distance themselves from the British royal since he gave a disastrous television interview on Saturday discussing his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

BT said on Wednesday it was reviewing its work with iDEA. "In light of recent developments, we are reviewing our relationship with the organization and hope that we might be able to work further with them, in the event of a change in their patronage." In Britain, royal patronage is usually considered an honor and a boost for charities.

Mamata visits village of labourers slained in Kashmir

Mamata visits village of labourers slained in Kashmir

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday visited the village in Murshidabad district from where five migrant labourers, who were killed by terrorists at Kulgam in Kashmir hailed. Banerjee, who had earlier announced compensat...

