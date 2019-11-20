NuGen Mobility Summit to be held from Nov 27-29

The three-day NuGen Mobility Summit will be held from November 27, based on the theme "Smart & Green Mobility", to find alternative mobility solutions to problems like pollution emanating from vehicular emissions. "Driven by the concerns of sustainability, environment protection, we are forced to find new solutions that can address this issue of global warming, about the health concerns arising out of the pollution, emissions, and depleting petroleum reserves," International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) Director Dinesh Tyagi said.

The summit, which will witness participation from 14 countries apart from India, will aim to identify trends and roadmap for the future of sustainable mobility in the country and to address the challenges faced by various stakeholders, ICAT said. It will help in building a platform for bringing together all stakeholders in the automotive industry to understand global advancements in technologies.

