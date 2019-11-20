International Development News
Development News Edition

2,178 crore digital transactions recorded in FY20 till Nov 13: Prasad

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 18:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 17:44 IST
2,178 crore digital transactions recorded in FY20 till Nov 13: Prasad

Over 2,100 crore digital transactions were carried out in the country this fiscal up to November 13 as compared to 3,134 crore transactions in the financial year 2018-19, Parliament was informed on Wednesday. Over the years, there has been significant growth in digital payments in India, growing from 1,004 crore digital transactions in 2016-17 to 2,178 crore transactions in FY2019-20 (till November 13), Minister for Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a written reply to Lok Sabha.

"In 2016-17, India has seen 1,004 (1003.67) crore digital transactions which reflects a year-on-year increase of 74 percent. In 2017-18, 2,071 crore digital transactions have been recorded with any-o-y growth of 106 percent, against the total target of 2,500 crores," he added. Prasad noted that in 2018-19, 3,134 crore digital transactions were recorded, translating into a y-o-y increase of 51 percent.

In response to a query on the current status of the Software Technology Park (STP) scheme and Electronic Hardware Technology Park (EHTP) scheme, Prasad said currently 2,306 units are operating under the STP scheme and 70 units are operating under EHTP scheme. "The total exports for the year of 2018-19 from STP units is Rs 4.17 lakh crore and from EHTP units is Rs 7,611.38 crore," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Algeria army arrests militants heading for Sahel region -ministry

Algerias army has arrested eight people planning to join Islamist militants in the neighboring Sahel region, the defense ministry said on Wednesday. The eight were arrested on Tuesday in the Ghardaia and Relizane provinces, a ministry state...

CBI files supplementary charge sheet against two in Dabholkar murder case

The CBI on Wednesday filed a supplementary charge sheet against accused Sanjeev Punalekar and Vikram Bhave in the 2013 murder case of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar. While Bhave is in Yerawada jail here under judicial custody, Punalekar, a ...

Rampant misuse of important antibiotics in crops: Study

High doses of antibiotics, that are vital for human beings, are being used routinely and indiscriminately in crops by farmers in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab like pesticides, a new study claimed. The study, conducted by environment think tank ...

NRC process to be carried out across entire country:Shah; Not in WB, says Mamata

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the National Register of Citizens NRC process will be carried out across the country, and made it clear there would be no discrimination on the basis of religion. Even as Shah made a countrywi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019