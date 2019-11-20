International Development News
BMW India Offers BS VI Variants Across the Entire Product Portfolio

BMW Group Plant Chennai starts local production of BS VI diesel vehicles ahead of timeline

Gurugram, Haryana, India – Business Wire India

• First in segment to offer BS VI petrol variants across all models.

• Prices to increase by up to 6% across BS VI variants.

BMW India is now offering BS VI variants across its entire product range. The complete petrol portfolio is already BS VI compliant while the diesel portfolio will be converted ahead of stipulated timelines. BMW Group Plant Chennai has started local production of BS VI diesel variants of the BMW 5 Series and the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo. The new BS VI avatar of the segment best-seller BMW X1 will also hit the shop-floor of BMW Group Plant Chennai soon.

Mr. Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, “2019 has been exciting for us as our new product portfolio has triggered remarkable traction in the luxury car market. Early start of BS VI production is a strategic call we are taking to meet the unprecedented demand for our new products. Today, BMW India customers have the choice of buying a BS VI car across the entire product portfolio. The present BMW range is extremely attractive because of its unique position with latest products, newest technology as well as superbly attractive ownership packages on limited stocks of BS IV variants.”

The latest products launched by BMW India in 2019 are available in both BS IV and BS VI variants. Beginning next year, BMW India will increase prices of BS VI models by up to 6%. Attractive financial offers are available on limited stocks of BS IV variants.

Entry into the BMW world is now truly exciting with financial services offers including low rate of interest, attractive EMIs, flexible loan tenure up to 7 years and BMW Service Inclusive up to ten years.

