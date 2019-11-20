International Development News
Development News Edition

Sebi hikes portfolio management scheme limit to Rs 50 lakh, networth requirement to Rs 5 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 18:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 18:15 IST
Sebi hikes portfolio management scheme limit to Rs 50 lakh, networth requirement to Rs 5 cr
Image Credit:

With a view to keep retail investors away from portfolio management schemes (PMS), Sebi on Wednesday decided to raise the minimum investment amount of clients for such schemes to Rs 50 lakh from the earlier Rs 25 lakh. Besides, it has decided to increase the net worth requirement of portfolio managers to Rs 5 crore from 2 crore, Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi told reporters after the board meeting.

He further said the existing portfolio managers will have to meet the enhanced requirement within 36 months. PMS offers investors a range of specialised investment strategies to capitalize on opportunities in the market and made suitable to the needs of individual clients.

The Sebi board has approved amendment the Sebi (Portfolio Managers) Regulations, which will enhance the eligibility criteria and define the role of principal officer clearly. Under the new norms, a portfolio manager needs to mandatorily employ a minimum one person with defined eligibility criteria in addition to principal and compliance officer.

"Minimum investment by clients of portfolio managers to be increased from the 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh. Existing investments of clients may continue as such till end date of PMS agreement or as specified by the board," Sebi said. The regulator further said discretionary portfolio managers will invest only in listed securities, money market instruments and mutual funds, while non-discretionary managers will have to invest not more than 25 percent of their assets under management in unlisted securities.

The appointment of a custodian will be mandatory for all portfolio managers, except for those providing only advisory services to clients. "Hiking the investment limit for PMS from Rs 25 lakhs to Rs 50 lakhs is a bit restrictive. Many potential investors are likely to be denied the benefits of PMS," said V K Vijaykumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-'We followed the president's orders': Highlights from Sondland testimony

The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, which is leading an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trumps dealings with Ukraine, held the fourth day of public hearings on Wednesday. The following are select quotations f...

UK PM Johnson: I have never seen evidence of Russian interference

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he had never seen any evidence of Russian interference in any British democracy.Theres absolutely no evidence that Ive ever seen of any Russian interference in UK democratic processes, ...

Bolivian lawmakers seek election breakthrough as death toll hits 30

Bolivian lawmakers meet later on Wednesday to try and agree a path to new elections and defuse street violence that has killed 30 people since a disputed October vote. The South American countrys two chambers of congress are to discuss annu...

UPDATE 3-U.S. diplomat Sondland says he followed president's orders on Ukraine

A U.S. diplomat who is a key witness in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he worked with Trumps personal attorney Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine issues on the Presidents orders. Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambass...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019