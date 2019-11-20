International Development News
Frost & Sullivan Names IBM Sterling Order Management Recipient of 2019 Global Customer Value Leadership Award

  Updated: 20-11-2019
  • Created: 20-11-2019 19:30 IST
Based on its recent analysis of the global integrated commerce order management market, Frost & Sullivan recognises IBM with the 2019 Global Customer Value Leadership Award for its IBM Sterling Order Management application. Leveraging the artificial intelligence (AI) of IBM Watson, the solution combines a powerful cognitive engine and cutting-edge analytics to provide business users with a uniquely effective toolset. Designed to meet the real-world needs of businesses and to be interoperable with a leading ecosystem of partners, IBM Sterling Order Management helps merchants, manufacturers, and logistics providers deliver exceptional customer value.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1030238/IBM_Award.jpg

"IBM Sterling Order Management is open and quickly deployable through complementary enterprise cloud systems. The cloud-native functionality offers flexibility, scalability, and allows it to be delivered as-a-service in both single-tenant and multi-tenant settings," said Martin Hoff ter Heide, Senior Consultant at Frost & Sullivan. "The product also includes customizable extensions, an open architecture, and boasts the ability to optimize order fulfillment by leveraging the Watson cognitive AI at its core. By employing AI and machine learning in the orchestration engine, it balances customer business objectives with business rules to aid complex fulfillment and management."

IBM Sterling Order Management's cognitive elements deconstruct order management into smaller suborder components for dynamic execution in a non-linear fashion, ensuring better routing and orchestration. It integrates with consumer-facing storefront inventory and ecommerce, tying previously disparate channels to make sure the products displayed are available. It provides granular metrics analytics to present a new level of visibility and ultimately, improve operational efficiency. Additionally, its metadata identifies and categorizes each store or location and initiates performance summaries for global awareness and operational planning.

The IBM Sterling Order Management product draws from IBM's extensive ecosystem of implementation partners. IBM recognizes that customers often mix and match best of breed solutions and therefore, designed the Order Management product to integrate with enterprise resource planning solutions and other management systems easily. Overall, IBM Sterling Order Management helps businesses reduce the cost and complexity of associated IT investments.

"IBM employs a consultative approach to deployments, which allows it to adapt quickly to the needs and timelines of its customers," noted Hoff ter Heide. "With the IBM Sterling Order Management, IBM goes beyond merely selling a product to serving as a consultant so customers can optimally leverage the software-as-a-tool for greater successes."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers with a focus on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting the value that its customers receive, beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan
Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker
P: +1 (210) 477-8457
E: lindsey.whitaker@frost.com

About IBM Sterling Supply Chain
IBM Sterling Supply Chain solutions empower IT and supply chain professionals with greater visibility, transparency and trust to proactively predict and mitigate disruption, improve B2B information flow, and optimize inventory utilization and fulfillment. Learn how our AI- and blockchain-enabled solutions help you build an intelligent, self-correcting supply chain at www.ibm.com/supply-chain.

