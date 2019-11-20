International Development News
Development News Edition

Cabinet clears bill to replace ordinance on corporate tax reduction

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 22:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 22:29 IST
Cabinet clears bill to replace ordinance on corporate tax reduction

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a bill to replace an ordinance promulgated to reduce corporate tax to 22 per cent to boost the economy. After the Cabinet meeting here, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said decision has been taken to bring the bill to replace the ordinance.

The bill is likely to be introduced in Parliament during the ongoing Winter Session, sources said. On September 20, Sitharaman said the revenue foregone on reduction in corporate tax and other relief measures would be Rs 1.45 lakh crore annually.

Following the decision, the corporate tax rate has come down to 22 per cent for domestic companies if they do not avail any incentive or concession. Also, companies opting for 22 per cent income tax slab would not have to pay minimum alternative tax (MAT).

The tax rate has been reduced to 15 per cent for new domestic manufacturing companies incorporated after October 1. The government had also announced not to levy enhanced surcharge introduced in the Budget on capital gains arising from sale of equity shares in a company liable for securities transaction tax (STT).

Besides, the government had decided that listed companies which have announced buyback of shares prior to July 5 will not be charged with super-rich tax.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Jussie Smollett sues Chicago for malicious prosecution

The actor Jussie Smollett has sued the city of Chicago and multiple police officers for malicious prosecution, claiming they caused him economic harm, mental anguish and distress.Smollett made his accusation in a counterclaim made public on...

UPDATE 2-Trade view dims, Kingfisher drops on FTSE's worst day in 3 weeks

UK stocks fell on Wednesday after three sessions of gains as flaring tensions between China and the United States cast doubt over prospects of a trade deal and retailer Kingfisher slumped 7 following disappointing quarterly sales. The FTSE ...

Dolphins place safeties Jones, McCain on IR

The Miami Dolphins placed two-time Pro Bowl selection Reshad Jones and fellow safety Bobby McCain on injured reserve, ending their seasons, the team announced Wednesday. Jones, who is the Dolphins longest-tenured player, sustained a shoulde...

UPDATE 6-Senior U.S. diplomat says he followed Trump's 'orders' on pressuring Ukraine

A senior U.S. diplomat told lawmakers on Wednesday that President Donald Trump expressly ordered him and others to help pressure Ukraine into investigating a political rival of the president, providing some of the most significant testimony...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019