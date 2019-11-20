International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Talks continue to end strike at Canada's biggest railway as factories slow output

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 22:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 22:31 IST
UPDATE 1-Talks continue to end strike at Canada's biggest railway as factories slow output
Flag of Canada (representative image) Image Credit: ANI

Talks to end a strike by thousands of workers at Canada's biggest railroad, Canadian National Railway Co, continued on Wednesday, as industrial plants slowed output of products cut off from their markets. About 3,000 unionized workers, including conductors and yardmen, hit picket lines on Tuesday after talks with management failed to resolve contract issues amid softening demand for freight service. Negotiations in Montreal were "ongoing," Teamsters union spokesman Christopher Monette said.

The union's concerns center on fatigue, safety and ensuring that workers' breaks are not reduced. Canada, one of the world's biggest exporters of farm products, relies on CN and Canadian Pacific Railway to move crops, potash, coal and manufactured goods to ports and the United States.

In a letter to employees on Wednesday that was seen by Reuters, CN denied union arguments that the "strike was about safety." "We offered the union a solution to address its concerns," said the letter dated Wednesday from CN Chief Operating Officer Rob Reilly.

A CN spokesman said the railway was committed to negotiations. The Teamsters said it had pushed back against CN's efforts to limit the time off that members get in a current contract.

The union is also asking to limit the use of so-called belt packs, a type of remote control that allow workers to control and move trains. CN reiterated its desire for an arbitrator to settle the dispute, a step that the union has rejected.

"Arbitration would get you back to work in time for the holidays and we could all continue to serve our customers and the economy," Reilly said. Industries that rely on rail service have urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government to recall Parliament and pass legislation to end the strike.

Veronique Simard, a spokeswoman for Labour Minister Patty Hajdu, said the government urged both sides to continue negotiations, and that mediators were involved. "Our government believes in the collective bargaining process. We understand the importance of the rail industry and its workers to the Canadian economy – particularly to industries in western Canada that are already facing challenges."

But many said the economy was already feeling the strike's impact. Plants that produce hazardous chemicals such as chlorine and sulphuric acid suspended production starting last weekend because those goods cannot be stored in cars on rail sidings, said Bob Masterson, chief executive of the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada.

"That's lost business," he said. "The economy is a little soft right now. (The strike) comes at a very unfortunate time." Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund, a major North American supplier of sulphuric acid and sodium chlorate, warned on Wednesday that a prolonged CN strike could materially damage its operating results. The stock dropped 4% in Toronto trading.

Some plants that crush canola into vegetable oil and animal meal have slowed production and reduced purchases of the crop from farmers, said Chris Vervaet, executive director of the Canadian Oilseed Processors Association. He declined to identify the plants, but Canadian canola processors include Bunge Ltd, Cargill Ltd and Richardson International.

"We haven't really had a lot of history with long strikes, and there's a reason for that. They are so potentially damaging to the economy that usually there's the threat of back-to-work legislation," said Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets. CN shares dipped 1% in Toronto and have fallen 2% this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Govt gives go-ahead to biggest privatisation drive; to sell stake in BPCL, SCI, Concor

In the biggest privatisation drive ever, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved sale of governments stake in blue-chip oil firm BPCL, shipping firm SCI and onland cargo mover Concor, as well as decided to cut shareholding in select public ...

Javadekar faces protests at IFFI in Goa over Mahadayi row

Three protests, including one inside the IFFIs inaugural venue where Union Minister Prakash Javadekar was present, were staged on Wednesday to denounce the Centres consent to Karnataka for a project on the river Mahadayi. Javadekar, who hol...

U.S. State Department nominee Biegun says China action against Muslims 'unacceptable'

The nominee for the U.S. State Departments number-two position said on Wednesday he had no reason to doubt reports about Chinas treatment of ethnic minorities, including the Uighurs, and the elimination of Muslim heritage sites.I have no re...

GM sues FCA, alleging corruption of bargaining process with union

General Motors Co on Wednesday filed a racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler Autombiles NV, alleging that its rival engaged in bribery to corrupt the bargaining process with the United Auto Workers UAW union and gain wage and work prac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019