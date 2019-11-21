International Development News
Unisys CloudForte launched for ServiceNow to secure cloud operations

CloudForte for ServiceNow enables clients to accelerate the deployment of IT and business service workflows and applications securely and cost-effectively.

Unisys is scheduled to demo CloudForte for ServiceNow at the Now at a Work conference in Washington, D.C. beginning today. Image Credit: Wikimedia commons

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced at the Now at a Work conference in Washington, D.C. the availability of Unisys CloudForte® for ServiceNow, the company's comprehensive solution to automate and accelerate secure digital transformation and cloud operations utilizing ServiceNow enterprise platform services.

CloudForte for ServiceNow enables clients to accelerate the deployment of IT and business service workflows and applications securely and cost-effectively. It transforms business operations to help clients conduct business more efficiently and deliver consistently positive service experiences to their constituents and customers.

For example, the solution recently helped a Unisys client modernize multiple global service management deployments into an integrated solution based on the ServiceNow platform in a secured public cloud. The client is now leveraging the latest ServiceNow technologies for improved efficiency, security, productivity, visibility, and business intelligence.

In addition to a faster access to IT and customer services, CloudForte for ServiceNow provides organisations with benefits related to the following areas:

• Modern IT service management: CloudForte for ServiceNow delivers modern IT service management practices with cognitive artificial intelligence, intelligent knowledge management, complete transparency, and comprehensive automation. It transforms the user experience and lowers service costs;

• Digital service solutions: CloudForte provides templates and pre-configured solutions for automating digital services that extend beyond IT management. By leveraging the integration, reporting and workflows capabilities of ServiceNow, CloudForte delivers powerful solutions to transform business services;

• Modern application delivery: CloudForte for ServiceNow provides integrated DevOps tools with ServiceNow components, a low-code/no-code development feature for rapid application development and continuous delivery of high-quality software;

• Secure mission hosting: CloudForte for ServiceNow accelerates the migration, implementation, compliance and security accreditation for hosting ServiceNow in high-security cloud platforms for clients like those in the U.S. Department of Defense, the State of Georgia Technology Authority and other critical functions in government and the private sector.

Unisys is scheduled to demo CloudForte for ServiceNow at the Now at a Work conference in Washington, D.C. beginning today.

"With CloudForte for ServiceNow, clients in government and industry can more easily and securely align their IT operations with their critical mission and business goals," said Gary Wang, vice president of cloud and infrastructure services, Unisys Federal. "The combination of Unisys' extensive application development and IT service modernization experience with ServiceNow provides a reliable and rapid digital transformation toolset for clients to deliver services to constituents and customers quickly and efficiently."

"Unisys also provides advanced security integrated with ServiceNow security operations capabilities to enable organisations to isolate and manage potentially compromised users and devices," said Raj Raman, CTO for Cloud, Unisys. "Unisys Stealth® accelerates the automated response to incidents as a part of the client's end-to-end security framework."

As a Global Elite Partner with ServiceNow, Unisys delivers quick and personalized access to business and IT services. Unisys is also a ServiceNow Design Partner for IT operations management, field services, and intelligent agent, responsible for managing some of the largest ServiceNow deployments globally.

