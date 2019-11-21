International Development News
Maruti to bring BS-6 petrol version of Brezza, S-Cross before April 1

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India's leading car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki will introduce a BS-6 petrol version of its two models, Brezza and S-Cross, before April 1, 2020, a company official has said. The new Bharat Stage (BS) 6 fuel emission norms are set to kick in from April 1, 2020.

The official said auto manufacturers will have to wait for another two-three months to say if the country's automobile industry has come out of slowdown. "The company will soon bring the BS-6 standard petrol variant of Brezza and S-Cross. As the new emission norms are coming into force from April 1, 2020, we will bring BS-6 petrol Brezza and S Cross in the fourth quarter (January-March) of this financial year," said Shashank Srivastava, executive director (marketing), Maruti Suzuki India, at a press conference.

It is noteworthy that the company is currently selling only the diesel versions of Brezza and S-Cross. On the decision to stop production of diesel vehicles, he said the company had said that it will not make small diesel vehicles of BS-6 standard but will reconsider if the market remains trendy.

Srivastava said it will be too early to say that the country's automobile sector has completely come out of slowdown after good sales in October. He said the next two to three months will be important in this regard. He said the company has made a record by selling more than three lakh BS-6 vehicles in seven months. In October alone, the company sold nearly one lakh such vehicles.

