International Development News
Development News Edition

Mariwala's advice to entrepreneurs: don't depend on govt,

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 19:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 19:02 IST
Mariwala's advice to entrepreneurs: don't depend on govt,

Homegrown consumer goods major Marico's chairman Harsh Mariwala on Thursday advised entrepreneurs to identify new growth opportunities instead of instead of depending on the government for everything. The corporate doyen, who spends most of his time and resources on philanthropy and CSR running three not-for-profit ventures now, also advises corporate leaders to focus on their core business areas and be more compliant with regulations.

The comments are pertinent amidst many members of India Inc have gone belly up due to bad practices on one hand and frenetic expansion by many of them into unrelated business segments taking the entire groups down. "We expect too much from the government. The lesser the involvement of the government, it is better. We have to identify our own opportunities," Mariwala told reporters on the sidelines of an entrepreneurs conclave organised by his Ascent Foundation.

Stating that there is no dearth of funds for good projects, Mariwala said, "we should not depend on the government for everything. There are many funders for good projects. If you have a good project, you will get enough cash for sure". Explaining his mantra for being successful, Mariwala, who runs his foundations with his own personal wealth, said, "I try to make myself redundant. I am not abdicating but delegating responsibility to my efficient workforce. Moreover, I try to do things in highly compliant manner in terms of governance and therefore, I am not worried." Citing the example of the ongoing crisis at the Zee Group--where the promoter was forced to sell as much as 95 percent of his holding in group companies on the back of mounting debt, Mariwala said, "I am very clear that we have to focus on our core business and unlike many industrialists when there is surplus resources, they invest either in real estate or on land. I will never do that.

"I will only look at what is our core business and concentrate on that rather than trying to do too many unnecessary things that can put you back, as we have seen with so many organisations like the Zee Group." Meanwhile, a study by the Ascent Foundation and Mariwala Health Initiative on entrepreneurial well-being, and released at the conclave pointed out that managing and monitoring finances, workforce management and persistent fear of failure are leading to many entrepreneurs to call it quits. "Mental health and well-being is a critical challenge that has come under the spotlight with a number of organisations realising its value. The question of prime importance today is about the pressure building on the leaders of the organisations," Mariwala said.

"Majority of the around 190 participants in the study have said they experienced anxiety, confusion, irritability and frustration sometimes during their entrepreneurial journey," Mariwala Health Initiative director Rajvi Mariwala said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Electoral bonds brought in clean money in electoral politics: BJP

Hitting back at the Congress over the issue of electoral bonds, the BJP said on Thursday the alliance of the defeated and the dejected corrupt politicians do not want clean, tax-paid transparent money to fund elections.Electoral bonds broug...

Soccer-Mourinho says Spurs' doors will always be open for 'incredible' Pochettino

New Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has paid tribute to his predecessor Mauricio Pochettino and backed the Argentine to find happiness again at a different club. Speaking in his first news conference ahead of Saturdays Premier Leagu...

Rahul Gandhi writes to Kerala CM over death of schoolgirl due to snakebite

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday wrote to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on the death of a schoolgirl bitten by a snake inside her classroom, saying the schools crumbling infrastructure needed urgent attention of the state gover...

Trai asks telcos for list of disconnected numbers to enable clean up of databases by banks, others

Trai on Thursday asked telcos to submit, on a monthly basis, lists of permanently disconnected mobile numbers on the authoritys website in a bid to enable companies which use subscriber mobile numbers for identification and authentication t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019