International Development News
Development News Edition

Poor tax mop-up has states going slow on capex in H1: Report

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-11-2019 20:51 IST
Poor tax mop-up has states going slow on capex in H1: Report

With the Centre delaying transfer of states' share of GST collection that has been consistently falling this fiscal and poor non-tax mop-up, a majority of the states are going slow on their budgeted spending, which in the first half rose only 8.7 percentage points, finds a report. As a result, the states' fiscal spending has increased to 37.6 percent of the budget estimates, up from 31.8 percent in the same period last fiscal, says a report on the finances of 18 large states by brokerage Motilal Oswal.

This falls short of the past three years' average of 39 percent, says the report, adding at 37.6 percent total spending is weaker than 12.7 percent in Hi of FY19. It can be noted that five Opposition-ruled states led by Bengal and Kerala had on Wednesday threatened to sue the Centre for not transferring their GST share since August.

Also, barring for April, GST mop-up has never touched the Rs 1 lakh monthly target this fiscal, averaging below Rs 95,000 crore. "The planned expenditure of large 18 states, which account for around 90 percent of all the states' spending, stood at 37.6 percent of their budget estimates in H1 of FY20, which is up from 31.8 percent in H1 FY19," says the report.

Had it not been for a 16.6 percent jump in spending in the second quarter, there would have been a degrowth as in Q1 there was marginal decline in the same, it notes, adding total spending of the states was 22 percent of the budget estimates in Q1 and 38.6 percent in H2. Some of the 18 states whose finances were assessed include Andhra, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, MP and Maharashtra among others.

The report said Maharashtra and Himachal ran a fiscal surplus in H1, but the numbers in both the states are much lower than that of H1 of FY19. Meanwhile, revenue collection for the first time in eight years declined in Q1 but grew 12.5 percent in Q2 primarily driven by non-tax receipts, the report said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Economic slowdown due to wrong policy decisions of NDA govt: West Bengal FM

Launching a scathing attack on the NDA government, West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra on Thursday said the current slowdown is a result of wrong policy decisions like demonetisation and hasty implementation of GST. In the modern histor...

UPDATE 3-U.S. sends Guatemala first Honduran migrant under asylum deal

The first Honduran asylum-seeker arrived in Guatemala on Thursday from El Paso, Texas, under a controversial U.S. agreement that establishes Guatemala as a safe third country to process people fleeing persecution in their homelands. Guatema...

FEATURE-Alpine skiing-Osborne-Paradis down but not out after horrific injury

Considering his once mangled lower left leg has been put back together with 13 screws, bone cement and a hip bone taken from a cadaver, downhiller Manuel Osborne-Paradis return to the piste could rank among the great ski racing comebacks of...

UPDATE 2-UK PM Johnson's party raises 26 times more in donations than Labour

Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party raised 26 times more in political donations than the main opposition Labour Party in the first week of the official British election campaign. The Conservatives raised 5.7 million pounds 7.4 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019