PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 22

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Benjamin Netanyahu charges threaten to deepen Israel political crisis https://on.ft.com/2OylDqv Louis Bacon to shut Moore Capital hedge funds https://on.ft.com/2KKB6Tn

News group Reach pulls out of pursuit of JPI Media https://on.ft.com/2O7N2Ra Michael Bloomberg files federal paperwork for U.S. presidential run https://on.ft.com/37to6v9

Overview Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was indicted by attorney-general Avichai Mandelblit over corruption charges including bribery, breach of trust and fraud on Thursday.

Veteran U.S. money manager Louis Bacon is planning to close his New York-based hedge fund firm Moore Capital Management, according to a letter sent to investors on Thursday. British media company Reach Plc said on Thursday that it has pulled out of talks to buy hundreds of regional newspaper titles from JPI Media, according to two people briefed on the matter.

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg filed paperwork on Thursday with the Federal Election Commission to run as a Democratic candidate for 2020 U.S. president election. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

