London Canary Wharf underground station closed due to dust and faulty fan
London's Canary Wharf and Canada Water underground train stations were closed on Friday when a faulty fan left dust on the platforms, the city's transport operator said.
British transport police said the incident was not a security or police matter.
"It appears a fan in the tunnel has malfunctioned, leading to excess dust in the platform," a spokesman for Transport for London said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- London
- Transport for London