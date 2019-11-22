8th ITM to put spotlight on sustainable tourism an engine for economic growth

The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, in association with the North Eastern States is organizing the "International Tourism Mart" (ITM) at Imphal, Manipur from 23 November to 25 November 2019. The event will be jointly inaugurated on 23rd November 2019 by Minister of State (I/C) for Culture & Tourism, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel and Chief Minister of Manipur, Shri N. Biren Singh. Secretary, Tourism, Shri Yogendra Tripathi and other dignitaries from Central Ministries and the North Eastern States will remain present on the occasion.

This is the 8th International Tourism Mart and an annual event organised in the North-Eastern region with the objective of highlighting the tourism potential of the region in the domestic and international markets. It brings together the tourism business fraternity and entrepreneurs from the eight North Eastern States. The event has been planned and scheduled to facilitate interaction between buyers, sellers, media, Government agencies, and other stakeholders. The North East Region of India comprising the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim, is endowed with diverse tourist attractions and products. The varied topography of the region, its flora, and fauna, the ethnic communities with their rich heritage of ancient traditions and lifestyles, its festivals, arts, and crafts, make it a holiday destination waiting to be explored.

The 8th International Tourism Mart will put the spotlight on "Sustainable Tourism an engine for Economic Growth and Employment". Besides deliberations on the promotion of tourism in the North East Region in general, the Mart will also give a platform for promoting cultural ties, providing enhanced connectivity to the States of North Eastern Region with other countries in our neighborhood.

Buyer and Media delegates from around the world and from different regions of the country are participating in the Mart and will engage in one-on-one meetings with sellers from the North East Region. This will enable the tourism product suppliers from the region to reach out to international and domestic buyers, with the objective of promoting tourism to the region. A total of 36 foreign Buyer delegates from over 19 countries namely Australia, Canada, Cambodia, Czech, Dubai, Italy, Japan, Oman, Korea, Myanmar, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, USA, UK, Vietnam are participating in the Mart.

Besides, the foreign delegates, 49 domestic stakeholders in the Tourism sector from other parts of the country and 109 sellers from the North Eastern States are participating in the Mart. Representatives of State Tourism Departments of these North East States will also be present to showcase their tourism destinations and to interact with the delegates.

International and Domestic Buyers will be engaging in business-to-business meetings with sellers from the North Eastern Region. In addition to these, the three-day event also includes presentations by state governments on their tourism potential, cultural evenings, sightseeing visits to local attractions in and around Imphal.

An exhibition by State Tourism Departments from the North Eastern States including the display of beautiful handicrafts and handlooms is also being organised to showcase the tourism products of respective participating States. The state government of Madhya Pradesh has also been invited to participate and give a presentation as it is a paired state with Manipur under the "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" initiative.

The overwhelming response has been received for taking post-mart familiarisation tours to the North-Eastern states by foreign buyer delegates. This will create awareness about the rich and varied tourism products of the North-Eastern region and give them a first-hand experience of the destination.

The International Tourism Marts are organised in the North Eastern States on a rotation basis. Manipur is hosting this mart for the second time. The earlier editions of this mart have been held in Guwahati, Tawang, Shillong, Gangtok, Agartala.

