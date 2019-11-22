International Development News
Development News Edition

8th ITM to put spotlight on sustainable tourism an engine for economic growth

This is the 8th International Tourism Mart and an annual event organised in the North-Eastern region with the objective of highlighting the tourism potential of the region in the domestic and international markets.

8th ITM to put spotlight on sustainable tourism an engine for economic growth
International and Domestic Buyers will be engaging in business-to-business meetings with sellers from the North Eastern Region. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, in association with the North Eastern States is organizing the "International Tourism Mart" (ITM) at Imphal, Manipur from 23 November to 25 November 2019. The event will be jointly inaugurated on 23rd November 2019 by Minister of State (I/C) for Culture & Tourism, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel and Chief Minister of Manipur, Shri N. Biren Singh. Secretary, Tourism, Shri Yogendra Tripathi and other dignitaries from Central Ministries and the North Eastern States will remain present on the occasion.

This is the 8th International Tourism Mart and an annual event organised in the North-Eastern region with the objective of highlighting the tourism potential of the region in the domestic and international markets. It brings together the tourism business fraternity and entrepreneurs from the eight North Eastern States. The event has been planned and scheduled to facilitate interaction between buyers, sellers, media, Government agencies, and other stakeholders. The North East Region of India comprising the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim, is endowed with diverse tourist attractions and products. The varied topography of the region, its flora, and fauna, the ethnic communities with their rich heritage of ancient traditions and lifestyles, its festivals, arts, and crafts, make it a holiday destination waiting to be explored.

The 8th International Tourism Mart will put the spotlight on "Sustainable Tourism an engine for Economic Growth and Employment". Besides deliberations on the promotion of tourism in the North East Region in general, the Mart will also give a platform for promoting cultural ties, providing enhanced connectivity to the States of North Eastern Region with other countries in our neighborhood.

Buyer and Media delegates from around the world and from different regions of the country are participating in the Mart and will engage in one-on-one meetings with sellers from the North East Region. This will enable the tourism product suppliers from the region to reach out to international and domestic buyers, with the objective of promoting tourism to the region. A total of 36 foreign Buyer delegates from over 19 countries namely Australia, Canada, Cambodia, Czech, Dubai, Italy, Japan, Oman, Korea, Myanmar, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, USA, UK, Vietnam are participating in the Mart.

Besides, the foreign delegates, 49 domestic stakeholders in the Tourism sector from other parts of the country and 109 sellers from the North Eastern States are participating in the Mart. Representatives of State Tourism Departments of these North East States will also be present to showcase their tourism destinations and to interact with the delegates.

International and Domestic Buyers will be engaging in business-to-business meetings with sellers from the North Eastern Region. In addition to these, the three-day event also includes presentations by state governments on their tourism potential, cultural evenings, sightseeing visits to local attractions in and around Imphal.

An exhibition by State Tourism Departments from the North Eastern States including the display of beautiful handicrafts and handlooms is also being organised to showcase the tourism products of respective participating States. The state government of Madhya Pradesh has also been invited to participate and give a presentation as it is a paired state with Manipur under the "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" initiative.

The overwhelming response has been received for taking post-mart familiarisation tours to the North-Eastern states by foreign buyer delegates. This will create awareness about the rich and varied tourism products of the North-Eastern region and give them a first-hand experience of the destination.

The International Tourism Marts are organised in the North Eastern States on a rotation basis. Manipur is hosting this mart for the second time. The earlier editions of this mart have been held in Guwahati, Tawang, Shillong, Gangtok, Agartala.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields slip after PMIs, shrug off Lagarde speech

Most euro zone government bond yields fell on Friday after data showed euro zone business growth almost ground to a halt this month while activity in the dominant services industry rose at a much weaker pace than expected. In her first poli...

AI solution to design new tuberculosis drug

Researchers have developed a software tool that is likely to assist in creating more effective treatments for tuberculosis. This could replace our traditional trial-and-error system for drug development that is comparatively slow and expens...

Sri Lankan Tamils prefer Premadasa over Wickremesinghe to lead main Opposition

The Tamil minority in Sri Lanka will prefer losing presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa to be the main Opposition leader in place of former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, the main Tamil party TNA said on Friday. The Tamil National ...

Petition filed in SC against post-poll alliance of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court by Surendra Indrabahadur Singh, a resident of Maharashtra, against the post-poll alliance between the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party NCP and Congress from forming the government in Maharashtr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019