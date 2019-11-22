International Development News
Development News Edition

RadiantArts Showcased Their 'Thirst for the Divine' Collection at India Art Festival, 2019

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 17:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 17:55 IST
RadiantArts Showcased Their 'Thirst for the Divine' Collection at India Art Festival, 2019

- Showcased art of 11 artists in the form of painting, calligraphy, poetry and photography

- RadiantArts showcased art pieces around humanity's quenchless thirst for the divine

NEW DELHI, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RadiantArts showcased the art pieces from their 'Thirst for the Divine' collection at the 4 day long exhibition by India Art Festival, 2019, at the Thayagraj Stadium (New Delhi). The exhibition, dated from November 14th to November 17th, 2019, saw visible traction from numerous art enthusiasts and connoisseurs from across the city. The artists line-up for the festival included Zaenab JSL, Zainab Tambawala, Zahra Ammar, Mariyam Hebatullah, Burhanuddin Nagarwala, Mazher Nizar, Samina Sachak, Qusai Malindiwala, Huzefa Zakir, Mohammed Moiny, and Moiz Nagpurwala.

The RadiantArts exhibit revolved around showcasing art works which depict the artists' perspectives on spirituality and enlightenment in their myriad forms. These perspectives all reflect the centrality of light and its sources, its forms and its effects as the truest metaphor for understanding and depicting the divine. The art display was appreciated and admired by numerous notable personals including Kenneth Juster - United States Ambassador to India, Sadhu Amrutvadandas along with his fellow mates from BAPS, and Ziya Sayed Rizvi from Times Group Kuwait.

Huzefa Tawawalla, Coordinator at RadiantArts said, "The 11 artists who hosted their pieces with RadiantArts were well appreciated and well received by the Delhi audiences. We aim to participate in more such art exhibits so our unique art and our talented artists get more opportunities to interact with the art lovers."

Adding to the same, Joheratush Sharaf Attarwala, Coordinator at RadiantArts said, "A platform like RadiantArts aims to constantly help the Dawoodi Bohra community artists and introduce these artists to the world and showcase their talent. By taking part in these exhibitions, we help them gain more exposure in addition to popularize their talent amongst art lovers."

About RadiantArts:

RadiantArts, or Anwaar al-Funun as it is known in its original Arabic, is a Fine Arts platform for the Dawoodi Bohra community which provides artists an avenue to showcase their work. Exhibition by this platform are organized not only for both budding and established artists to come together to display their art but also to provide the opportunity for artists to utilise their talents for spiritual and material growth. As a result, the platform not only celebrates aesthetics but strives to engage with spirituality and common heritage in its many forms. This duality of appreciating both the material and spiritual is represented by the same 'Anwaar': the Arabic plural for both flowers and light.

Through the multiple exhibition and an online gallery, they showcase original, unique pieces of art contributed by artists all over the world. From Vadodara where a budding 18-year-old artist is endeavouring to balance his passion for art with his studies to Yemen where an Indian born is creating an amalgam of Indian culture and Arabic traditions amongst many other distinguished and established artists from India, Pakistan, USA, Canada, Europe, Middle East, Africa, South East Asia as well as many more countries in future.

RadiantArts is a platform for appreciation, creation, and display of art that represents 'meaningful and purposeful existence'.

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Fully geared to tackle terrorists waiting to sneak into JK: BSF officer

Terrorists are waiting for an opportunity to sneak into Jammu and Kashmir from Pakistan, a top Border Security Force BSF officer said on Friday while giving the assurance that his force is fully geared up to meet the challenge. The officer ...

Unlike his BHU brother, new Sanskrit teacher of Belur college

At a time when students of the Banaras Hindu University are up in arms over appointment of a Muslim Sanskrit teacher, a man from the minority community selected as an Assistant Professor of Sanskrit by a city-based college on Friday said he...

French ex-minister charged in EU 'fake jobs' scandal

Former French justice minister Michel Mercier has been charged with complicity in the embezzlement of public money over allegations his party gave members suspected fake jobs as European Parliament assistants, legal sources said Friday. Mer...

Govt raises concern over fake invoicing in B2B trade impacting GST collections

The government on Friday raised concerns over fake invoices being generated in the business-to-business B2B segment which is impacting GST collections. This under-reporting has become a challenge for the government, Minister of State for Fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019