India, China finalise 70 activities to celebrate 70 years of diplomatic ties

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 18:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 18:27 IST
India, China finalise 70 activities to celebrate 70 years of diplomatic ties
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

India and China will commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year with 70 celebratory activities, including cultural, religious and trade promotion events besides military exchanges, it was announced on Friday. The events were finalized in line with the understanding reached by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping during their Second Informal Summit at Mamallapuram on October 11-12 this year.

"These activities will demonstrate the historic connection between the two civilizations as well as their growing bilateral relationship over the years," an Indian Embassy press release said here. "They will further deepen people-to-people exchanges between the two countries at all levels, including between their respective legislatures, businesses, academics, cultural and youth organizations as well as the defense forces," it said.

Considering the ancient trade links between Tamil Nadu and China's Fujian province, the two sides will engage in cooperative projects in studying ancient maritime links through the establishment of sister-state relations between Tamil Nadu and Fujian province. Both the countries will explore the possibility of establishing an academy to study links between Tamil Nadu and Fujian province and conduct research on maritime links between the countries.

The other activities include the two sides holding joint cultural performances at various border posts, visits of Indian naval ships as well as the mid-level tri-service delegation of the Indian armed forces to China. Besides hosting parliamentary exchanges, the two countries will conduct various activities to trace civilizational links, including China holding an International Xuanzang Forum, advancing studies related to Chinese scholar Xuanzang, highlighting the monk's journey to India in the 6th Century AD.

On the business and trade front, China will hold a China-India Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum in India and organize the second China-India Drug Regulation. The first forum was held in China. India is pressing China to open its markets for Indian IT and pharmaceuticals to address the USD 57 billion trade deficit.

The total bilateral trade last year was over USD 95 billion, which is set to touch the USD-100 billion mark this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

