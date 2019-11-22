India, China finalise 70 activities to celebrate 70 years of diplomatic ties

India and China will commemorate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations next year with 70 celebratory activities, including cultural, religious and trade promotion events besides military exchanges, it was announced on Friday. The events were finalized in line with the understanding reached by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping during their Second Informal Summit at Mamallapuram on October 11-12 this year.

"These activities will demonstrate the historic connection between the two civilizations as well as their growing bilateral relationship over the years," an Indian Embassy press release said here. "They will further deepen people-to-people exchanges between the two countries at all levels, including between their respective legislatures, businesses, academics, cultural and youth organizations as well as the defense forces," it said.

Considering the ancient trade links between Tamil Nadu and China's Fujian province, the two sides will engage in cooperative projects in studying ancient maritime links through the establishment of sister-state relations between Tamil Nadu and Fujian province. Both the countries will explore the possibility of establishing an academy to study links between Tamil Nadu and Fujian province and conduct research on maritime links between the countries.

The other activities include the two sides holding joint cultural performances at various border posts, visits of Indian naval ships as well as the mid-level tri-service delegation of the Indian armed forces to China. Besides hosting parliamentary exchanges, the two countries will conduct various activities to trace civilizational links, including China holding an International Xuanzang Forum, advancing studies related to Chinese scholar Xuanzang, highlighting the monk's journey to India in the 6th Century AD.

On the business and trade front, China will hold a China-India Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum in India and organize the second China-India Drug Regulation. The first forum was held in China. India is pressing China to open its markets for Indian IT and pharmaceuticals to address the USD 57 billion trade deficit.

The total bilateral trade last year was over USD 95 billion, which is set to touch the USD-100 billion mark this year.

