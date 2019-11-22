International Development News
Singapore, Morocco strengthen ties to work in various sectors

Even the issues of deepening security and joint combat against terrorism and organized crimes. Image Credit: Pixabay

The Singaporean politician Teo Chee Hean met top leaders in Morocco and both the countries reaffirmed mutual willingness to promote bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors. He is on a four-day working visit to Morocco that ends on November 23.

Teo Chee Hean met the Prime Minister of Morocco, Saadeddine Othmani in Rabat and two sides expressed the willingness to deepen mutual cooperation in key areas, particularly in education, religious training and industry. Even the issues of deepening security and joint combat against terrorism and organized crimes.

The Singaporean Minister also had separate meetings Minister of Habous and Islamic Affairs Ahmed Toufiq, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita, Minister of Interior Abdelouafi Laftit including other senior officials.

The official statement revealed that Saadeddine Othmani shed light on the investment opportunities offered by his country in several sectors, including the automotive and aeronautical industries. For his part, Teo Chee Hean expressed admiration for Morocco's religious model which "is based on the values of tolerance, moderation, mutual respect between religions and cultures and the rejection of extremism," the statement added.

Hean is accompanied by Minister for the Environment and Water Resources and Minister-in-Charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli, Members of Parliament Christopher de Souza and Sitoh Yih Pin, and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources and other agencies.

