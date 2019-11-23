International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Amazon files lawsuit contesting Pentagon's $10 bln cloud contract to Microsoft

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 10:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 09:32 IST
UPDATE 2-Amazon files lawsuit contesting Pentagon's $10 bln cloud contract to Microsoft
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Amazon.com Inc filed a lawsuit in a federal U.S. court on Friday contesting the U.S. Defense Department's decision last month to award a Pentagon cloud computing contract worth up to $10 billion to rival bidder Microsoft Corp.

The complaint and supplemental motion for discovery were filed in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims under seal, according to a spokesman for Amazon Web Services, a division of the online retail giant founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos. The company did not explain the basis for its complaint.

The filings contain "proprietary information, trade secrets, and confidential financial information" that could "cause either party severe competitive harm," Amazon said in a court document seeking a protective order. "The record in this bid protest likely will contain similarly sensitive information," it said.

Last week, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper rejected any suggestion of bias in the Pentagon's decision to award Microsoft the contract after Amazon announced plans to challenge it. "We believe the facts will show they (DoD) ran a detailed, thorough and fair process in determining the needs of the warfighter were best met by Microsoft," Microsoft said in an emailed statement.

Amazon had been considered a favorite for the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure Cloud (JEDI) contract, part of a broader digital modernization project at the Pentagon, before software developer Microsoft emerged as the surprise winner. Amazon has previously said that politics got in the way of a fair bidding process. Bezos, the chief executive officer of Amazon and owner of the Washington Post, has been an outspoken critic of U.S. President Donald Trump.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

NZ economic growth to remain steady, business investment set to expand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-U.S. Republican senators ask Treasury for any reports on Hunter Biden

The Republican chairmen of two U.S. Senate committees have asked the Treasury Department, in a letter, for possible reports of money laundering or fraud on the business dealings of former Vice President Joe Bidens son with a Ukraine energy ...

Danny Trejo to guest star in 'American Gods' S3

Machete star Danny Trejo will feature in a guest role in the third season of the hit show American Gods. According to EW, the actor will play one of the many forms that Crispin Glovers Mr World will take in the new installments.Mr World, le...

Duque promises social reforms as three dead in Colombia protests

Bogota, Nov 23 AFP Protesters picketed the home of Colombian President Ivan Duque on Friday, defying a curfew and the leaders promises of a national conversation on social policies following massive anti-government demonstrations that have ...

David Tennant to play serial killer Dennis Nilsen in 'Des'

Actor David Tennant has been roped in to star as infamous Scottish serial killer Dennis Nilsen in an ITV drama. Titled Des, the three-part miniseries, is based on the Brian Masters book Killing For Company, reported Deadline.Masters coopera...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019