International Development News
Development News Edition

Care downgrades rating on Vodafone Idea's long-term bank facilities, NCDs

Care Ratings has downgraded Vodafone Idea's rating on its long-term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures (NCDs) due to significant erosion in overall risk profile of the company after the recent Supreme Court judgement on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) issue.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 10:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 10:46 IST
Care downgrades rating on Vodafone Idea's long-term bank facilities, NCDs
The company has faced a rash of negative ratings from Brickwork, Ind-Ra and Crisil as well. Image Credit: ANI

Care Ratings has downgraded Vodafone Idea's rating on its long-term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures (NCDs) due to significant erosion in overall risk profile of the company after the recent Supreme Court judgement on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) issue. Care has downgraded long-term bank facilities totalling Rs 49,466 crore and NCDs worth Rs 7,500 crore from A-minus to BBB-minus under credit watch with negative implications.

"The downgrade is on account of substantial impact on the financial risk profile on account of the potential payout against the AGR related disputed liability and continued weak operating performance," said Vodafone Idea in regulatory filings at stock exchanges. Besides, Care added in another statement, the reasons include derecognition of deferred assets up to June 30 and provision made for additional depreciation and impairment of assets which has resulted in significant losses in Q2 FY20 (about Rs 50,922 crore).

These losses have resulted in the significant deterioration in the tangible net worth and overall debt protection metrics, leading to sharp erosion in the overall financial risk profile of Vodafone Idea. Care said the ratings continue to be further constrained due to the elevated debt level, declining trend of subscriber base, technology obsolescence risk and prevalent intense competition in the Indian telecom industry.

"The prevalent high competition in Indian telecom industry has adversely impacted the operating performance of the company and will continue to remain as a key rating sensitivity," said Care. "The telecom industry in India is surrounded by a high level of regulatory uncertainties and Vodafone Idea remains susceptible to adverse regulatory changes." The Supreme Court last month upheld the government's position on including revenue from non-telecommunication businesses in calculating the annual AGR of telecom companies, a share of which is paid as licence and spectrum fee to the exchequer.

Vodafone Idea, Airtel and other telecom operators may have to pay the government a whopping Rs 1.4 lakh crore following the recent Supreme Court order that has sent shock waves through an industry already grappling with billions of dollars in debt and an intense tariff war to retain customers. According to the telecom department's calculations, Bharti Airtel faces a liability of around Rs 42,000 crore after including licence fees and spectrum usage charges, while Vodafone Idea may have to pay about Rs 40,000 crore. Jio may have to pay around Rs 14 crore.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

NZ economic growth to remain steady, business investment set to expand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath pays tributes to former servicemen

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday paid tributes to former servicemen and their families in Lucknow, and said the country is proud of them. Addressing the audience, which had gathered at the AMC Stadium here, Singh said The nation i...

Security beefed up at offices of political parties

In the wake of dramatic political developments in the state, security has been beefed up at offices of political parties and leaders residences to prevent untoward incidents, an official said on Saturday. Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Chi...

MLAs signatures were misused: Nawab Malik takes a veiled dig at Ajit Pawar

In a veiled attack at Ajit Pawar who took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, NCP leader Nawab Malik on Saturday said that his party had taken signatures from MLAs for attendance which were later misused. We had taken signatures f...

Chinese defector gives Australia details of Beijing espionage -paper

An apparent Chinese intelligence service agent is seeking asylum in Australia after providing details on Beijings political interference in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Australia, the Age newspaper said on Saturday.Australias ties with China have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019