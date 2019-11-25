International Development News
Development News Edition

FTSE 100 gains on positive trade comments, IAG rises

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 14:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 14:05 IST
FTSE 100 gains on positive trade comments, IAG rises
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Britain's FTSE 100 rose on Monday as investors were hopeful that there would be some progress to end the prolonged U.S.-China trade war, while British Airways-owner IAG gained on securing a preliminary deal to end a dispute with its pilots. The FTSE 100 increased 0.6% after rising more than 1% in the previous session, with global miners and Asia-focused HSBC providing the biggest boost after U.S. national security adviser Robert O'Brien said an initial trade deal was still possible by the end of the year.

The FTSE 250 was up 0.4% at 0817 GMT. IAG rose 1.4% after British Airways and its pilot's union BALPA reached a preliminary agreement to end the pay dispute that resulted in the first walkout by pilots in the airline's history.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

SC to give order on Maha govt formation on Tuesday, BJP and Cong spar over numbers

The Supreme Court will give its order on government formation in Maharashtra on Tuesday, the apex court announced as the political whirlpool in the state spun faster with the BJP and the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress throwing in competing claims a...

UPDATE 1-China accuses Australian media, politicians of fabricated allegations of interference

China, responding to allegations of interfering in Australian politics, said it had never tried to meddle in other countries internal affairs and was not interested in doing so.Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comment at a da...

UK to take back 42 containers of plastic scrap illegally shipped to Malaysia

Britain will take back 42 containers filled with plastic waste that had been illegally shipped to Malaysia, authorities said on Monday. Malaysia last year became the worlds main destination for plastic waste after Chinas ban on scrap import...

Navy SEAL case closed as far as top U.S. general concerned

The top U.S. general said on Monday that as far as he was concerned the case of a Navy SEAL, who was convicted of battlefield misconduct in Iraq, was now closed, a day after Defense Secretary Mark Esper fired the Navys top civilian over the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019