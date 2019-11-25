Govt starts probe to review continuation of anti-dumping duty on Chinese tyre cord

The commerce ministry has initiated a probe to review the need to continue the imposition of existing anti-dumping duty on Chinese nylon tire cord fabric following complaints from the domestic industry, according to a notification. Association of Synthetic Fibre Industry, on behalf of its members -- SRF Ltd and Century Enka Ltd --, have filed a review petition for the continued imposition of anti-dumping duty on the imports of nylon tire cord fabric from China.

The ministry's investigation arm - Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) - in a notification said that the petitioner has submitted evidence that there is a likelihood of continuation/ recurrence of dumping by Chinese firms into India. "The authority hereby initiates a sunset review investigation to review the need for the continued imposition of the duties in force in respect of the subject goods, originating in or exported from China," the notification said.

The directorate will examine whether the expiry of the duty is likely to lead to continuation or recurrence of dumping and injury to the domestic industry. The period of investigation for the present probe is July 2018 to June 2019 (12 Months). It would examine the data for the period 2016-19.

The duty on the product was imposed in April 2005 for the first time. It was again imposed in June 2015 for a period of five years. As a counter measure, they impose duties under the multilateral regime of the World Trade Organization.

The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trade practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers with regard to foreign producers and exporters.

