Adani Green Energy CFO Ashish Garg resigns
Adani Green Energy on Monday said its chief financial officer (CFO) Ashish Garg has resigned with immediate effect.
In a BSE filing, the company said Garg has tendered his resignation as CFO of the company with effect from November 25, 2019.
Adani Green Energy, an Adani Group firm, is a renewable energy company.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ashish Garg
- Adani Green Energy
- BSE
- Adani Group