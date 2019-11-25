International Development News
Al-Sumait Prize Board decides to award US$1m prize in food security field

PABRA has increased the integration of the important legume component in farming systems, which is important to improve soil fertility, enhance nutritional quality, and serve as a resilient driver in dryland and drought-prone environments.

The Alliance works along the continuum of innovative research to effective adoption and sustainable management of small farmers enterprises. Image Credit: Twitter(@kfasinfo)

Following consideration of the jury and selection committees' reports, the Board of Trustees of the Al Sumait Prize for African Development (AlSumaitPrize.org) has decided to jointly award the Million Dollar 2019 Prize in the field of food security to:

The Africa Rice Center (Based in Cote d'Ivoire)

for its important role in enhancing food security in Africa, including the production of new rice varieties vitamin A enriched-rice with high yielding and climate-resilient and leading of pan-African rice research organization committed to improving livelihoods in Africa through strong science and effective partnerships devoted to improving the rice economy in Africa and is part of a global research partnership for a food-secure future. Through their applied research and education programs, the Center is building the next generation of professionals in rice and food research in Africa.

Pan Africa Bean Research Alliance (PABRA) (Nairobi)

for serving a dynamic network of scientists and practitioners specializing in improving the productivity, processing, and the value chain of beans throughout Africa. The Alliance works along the continuum of innovative research to effective adoption and sustainable management of small farmers enterprises. PABRA has increased the integration of the important legume component in farming systems, which is important to improve soil fertility, enhance nutritional quality, and serve as a resilient driver in dryland and drought-prone environments.

An initiative of His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al- Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait, which provides the annual million-dollar, the Prize honors the late Dr. Abdulrahman Al Sumait, a Kuwaiti doctor who dedicated his life to addressing the health challenges confronting Africa.

(With Inputs from APO)

