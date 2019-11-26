International Development News
Development News Edition

New policy would thrust on clean source energy: NITI Aayog Additional Secretary

Highlighting the potential of energy storage in India, Mr. Gupta said that we are also focusing on Make in India for cells used in a battery in electric vehicles along with a policy for demand creation and measures to incentivize investments.

New policy would thrust on clean source energy: NITI Aayog Additional Secretary
Mr. Gupta highlighted that energy efficiency is one of the priority areas which the government is focusing on. Image Credit: Twitter(@ficci_india)

Mr. R P Gupta, Additional Secretary (Energy), NITI Aayog, today said that the government is in the process of finalizing an energy policy for the country.

Speaking at the conference on 'Energy Storage: Driving Demand and Investments', organized by FICCI, Mr. Gupta said that the new policy will address the issues of accessibility and affordability, energy security, thrust on clean source energy and the overall requirement of energy.

Highlighting the potential of energy storage in India, Mr. Gupta said that we are also focusing on Make in India for cells used in a battery in electric vehicles along with a policy for demand creation and measures to incentivize investments. "Hopefully in a short period of time a new policy will come in place to encourage domestic manufacturers," he added.

Mr. Gupta highlighted that energy efficiency is one of the priority areas which the government is focusing on. "What we have estimated is that if we come out with proper policies and solutions for energy efficiency then the total energy requirement can be reduced by 20%," he said.

Mr. Manish Sharma, Co-chair, FICCI Energy Storage Committee and CEO, Panasonic India & South Asia, said, "With the country's focus on renewable energy and electric mobility, energy storage solutions are set to play a crucial role in scripting the sector's success. India leads the global electricity market with almost 6% of the total electricity demand. We will account for 8% of the global electricity generation by 2025. Given the increasing demand and competitiveness of renewable power generation options, electricity storage will play a crucial role in enabling the next phase of the energy transition. Hence, it is important to build an ecosystem that promotes battery manufacturing in the country."

He added, "Through the FICCI Energy Storage conference we seek to engage and deliberate on challenges and opportunities and come out with clear action points to work with the government in giving this industry the required impetus."

Mr. Manoj Kohli, Chairman, FICCI Renewable Energy CEOs Council, and Executive Chairman, SB Energy, said, "The cost of electric vehicles will come down only when the cost of the storage battery is reduced." He further added that in the next decade there is going to be a massive energy transition in India.

FICCI-EY report on 'Battery Storage – The Next Big Energy Frontier' was also released during the event.

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

RIL m-cap comes very close to Rs 10 lakh cr in intra-day trade

The market valuation of Reliance Industries, the countrys most valued firm, came very close to the Rs 10 lakh crore mark in intra-day trade on Tuesday. The oil-to-telecom conglomerates market capitalization m-cap zoomed to Rs 9,99,045 crore...

Eskom would be split into three entities in future: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated that the governments attempts to reconfigure and split Eskom into three divisions are not aimed at privatizing the embattled power utility. These measures, he said, are rather aimed at stabilizing th...

Following are the top foreign stories at 1715 hours

FGN6 US-MUMBAI-TERROR-ANNIVERSARY US calls for bringing 2611 perpetrators to justiceWashington Remembering the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, the US has said those responsible for this heinous crime must face justice.By Lalit K J...

Alumnus donates Rs 52 lakh for IIT KGP's Classical & Folk Arts

A US-based alumnus has donated Rs 52 lakh for IIT Kharagpurs Academy of Classical and Folk Arts, an official said. The funding is towards building a music auditorium with a digitally enhanced learning environment, conducting workshops on c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019