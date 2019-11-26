Allied Digital Services bags smart city project in Kalyan-Dombivali, deployment of body-worn cameras, drones and dashboard cameras

IT infrastructure major Allied Digital Services Ltd said on Tuesday it has bagged smart city project for Kalyan and Dornbivali in consortium with NEC Technologies India. Kalyan and Dombivali are cities near Mumbai in Thane district of Maharashtra. The project is expected to be executed in 14 months and operations while maintenance will run for five years.

Allied Digital's scope includes design and implementation of more than 800 cameras across the cities of Kalyan and Dombivali. It also includes deployment of body-worn cameras, drones and dashboard cameras to ensure citizen safety in the region. The company will also be responsible for operations and maintenance of the command and control centre. The capital expenditure will be realised in 14 months and operational expenditure over five years, it said in a statement. (ANI)

