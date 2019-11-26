KFL all set to market nutrient rich layer feed for chicken

Kerala Feeds Limited (KFL), the government-owned livestock feed producer, is all set to market its affordable nutrient-rich layer feed for chicken, raised by households and farms. The layer feed, made of wholesome ingredients, is meant for consumption by various country breeds of chicken, other than broiler chicken that are bred and raised specifically for meat production, a KFL press release said here on Tuesday.

The feed, being unveiled as part of KFL's product diversification, will hit the market by mid-December, it said. It will address the long-felt absence of chicken feed in the market for country breeds, which is a critical component in stepping up domestic egg production.

"The launch of the product meets our firm commitment to back the state government's policy of supporting over a million dairy farmers and household chicken raisers in Kerala," KFL Chairman K S Indusekharan Nair said. A public sector enterprise like KFL cannot operate purely on profit motive, ignoring peoples interests and social commitments, he said.

B Sreekumar, MD, KFL, said, We will be marketing the best quality poultry feed, which would be made available to farmers at an affordable price. Like our other products, we are confident of maintaining high quality for this one as well." A wide range of KFL products are already available in all parts of the state despite shortage of raw materials and their high prices.

Almost 99 per cent of raw materials needed for feed production is sourced from other states, he added. The steep rise in demand for raw material for fodder in north Indian states has also posed some problems to KFL, Sreekumar said, adding that the companys new plant at Thodupuzha would be commissioned soon to increase total production..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)