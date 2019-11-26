Nestlé intends to make Côte d'Ivoire its revenue research hub in Africa

Among other West African countries, Côte d'Ivoire is gradually emerging as a regional agro-industrial hub. Filled with enormous agricultural potential, Côte d'Ivoire is full of huge agricultural potential and is home to Nestlé's research and development center. This is said to be a unique centre on the African continent for Nestlé.

"Innovation is at the heart of everything we do. To provide consumers with good and healthy products, which provide nutritional value," said the managing director of Nestlé Côte d'Ivoire, Thomas Caso. Present at the 2019 edition of the International Exhibition of Agriculture and Animal Resources of Abidjan (SARA), the agri-food group, wants through its stand trace the history of products for which recipes were developed from Abidjan.

Headquartered in Switzerland, Nestlé intends to support the local economy as well. Through the Nescafé brand, it has developed a program dedicated to Ivorian coffee planters that has existed since 2012.

At least 25,000 Ivoirian coffee growers benefited from training in good agricultural practices. In addition, the group, which wants to be a citizen entity, also distributed free plants and helped the producers to rejuvenate their orchards. In Côte d'Ivoire, Nestlé has two factories, one for coffee processing and one for culinary broths. The company, which has been involved in the creation of shared values, has set up nutrition education sessions to advise consumers.