Pompeo: Turkey's actions over Russian weapons system 'concerning'

Turkey's actions regarding its use of the Russian-made S-400 missile defense system are "concerning," U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Tuesday.

Pompeo, speaking at a news conference, said the United States has made it clear to Turkey that Washington wants to see Ankara to move away from full operation of the S400 air defense system.

