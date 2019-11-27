International Development News
Development News Edition

BSE, NSE issue framework for listing of commercial papers

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 13:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 13:40 IST
Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE have come out with a framework for listing of commercial papers, a move aimed at broadening investors' participation in such securities. Issuers can now apply for listing of commercial papers (CPs) issued on or after November 27, 2019, the exchanges said in two separate notices.

This comes after the capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in October asked exchanges to put in place the necessary framework for systems and procedures for listing commercial papers. Under the guidelines, an issuer who desires to list its CPs needs to send an application for listing along with the specified disclosures to stock exchanges.

Companies, NBFCs, other entities with a networth of at least Rs 100 crore and any other security specifically allowed by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are eligible to list commercial papers. "Commercial Papers, by their very nature, are short term money instruments and until now, have been regulated primarily by RBI. Listing of CPs will bring them under Sebi's domain as well, leading to a more transparent and better disclosure regime.

"Listed CPs, on one hand, will assist the issuers in meeting their short-term fund requirements and on the other hand will boost investors' protection. Better investor participation can be expected in listed CPs as against unlisted ones since they will be more governed and regulated," said Anjali Aggarwal Partner at Corporate Professionals. According to NSE, issuer whose other securities are already listed on the exchange and seeking listing of CPs on the exchange for the first time, is required to include 'commercial paper' in securities applied for listing under "information about the company and securities forming part of uniform listing agreement along with a covering letter".

Commercial Paper is an unsecured money market instrument issued in the form of promissory notes that enables highly rated corporate borrowers to diversify their sources of short-term borrowings and provides an additional instrument to investors. CP can be issued for maturities between a minimum of 7 days and a maximum of up to one year from the date of issue. CP is usually issued at a discount from face value and reflects prevailing market interest rates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

