Australia launches new programme to attract more Indian travellers: minister

  • PTI
  • Melbourne
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 15:20 IST
  • Created: 27-11-2019 15:11 IST
In a bid to tap the burgeoning Indian overseas tourist market, Australia has launched a new program that will help the country's tourism operators to offer tailored premium experiences for Indian travelers. The 'India Host' program developed in partnership with the Australian Tourism Export Council (ATEC), would help to drive continued growth from what is Australia's fastest-growing tourism market, Federal Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham has said on Tuesday.

"With an estimated 70 million Indians set to travel overseas annually by 2035, we need to make sure Australia is well-positioned to capitalize on the huge potential of this market," Birmingham said. The number of Indian tourists traveling to Australia is expected to grow to nearly 1.2 million within the next decade, and could be worth over Australian dollar 9 billion each year to the country's economy, he said.

"That's why our Government has partnered with ATEC to develop the national 'India Host' program, a tailored online resource that will help businesses around the country to better understand the types of tourism experiences Indian tourists are drawn to." "We want to assist Australian tourism operators to better appeal to India's young demographics and growing middle-class that is driving their desire for premium products and experiences," the minister said.

The timing of this initiative couldn't be better with the T20 Cricket World Cup taking place in Australia next year which will be a huge drawcard for Indian tourists, he added. "By harnessing the excitement around this significant event, we hope to encourage more Indian travelers to venture beyond our major gateway cities and get out into our regions to experience some of our incredible tourism offerings."

The program will consist of five online webinar-style modules along with trade workshops around the country to ensure regional and city-based tourism businesses and operators can participate.

