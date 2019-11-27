International Development News
Development News Edition

Sebi working on related-party transaction norms: Tyagi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 15:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 15:20 IST
Sebi working on related-party transaction norms: Tyagi

The capital markets watchdog Sebi is looking at improving the norms governing related-party transactions for companies, according to the chairman. In the comments that come weeks after the latest Infosys episode, Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi on Wednesday said it is "impossible" for the regulator to list out what can be "material" information which it should be mandated to share.

Some listed companies, especially due to their family-driven nature, have been found to be wanting on the related-party transactions. "Sebi is looking at improving the existing norms on related-party transactions," Tyagi said at an OECD seminar on corporate governance organised by the Sebi.

He explained the increasing prevalence and use of group companies has brought several governance issues to the fore, especially on related party transactions. "Use of complicated group structures and complex related-party transactions increase the concern on siphoning of funds, money laundering, round tripping etc, while such structures and transactions happen at a cross-country level, the lack of free information flow hinders monitoring and enforcement as well," he said.

Tyagi said Sebi has given its inputs on regulations as a case study on the subject to the OECD and affirmed further support on the same. Meanwhile, amid the probe into the latest Infosys whistleblower case that came to light early this month, and without mentioning naiming any company, he said its impossible to decide what is material information and therefore, it is better to leave to companies to decide on the same.

But he said lack of disclosures is a "very serious issue" and overlooking any aspect can erode investor wealth. He also cited the independence of independent directors, especially in companies that are promoter-driven as a regulatory concern.

He said compliance to the corporate governance should be on a principled basis and not merely from a "tick-mark" perspective where a company only looks at mandated requirements. Protection of minority shareholders' rights is a crucial element for the regulator, but the minority shareholders shouldn't abuse the rights vested under the statutes, Tyagi appealed.

He also said further growth of capital markets is essential given the country's growth needs and exhorted the industry to do all it can..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Study looks at biological enzymes as a source of hydrogen fuel

A new research at the University of Illinois and the University of California has made chemists one step closer to recreating natures most efficient machinery for generating hydrogen gas. This new development may help clear the path for the...

Cricket-Root has full support of England players, says Stokes

Englands Ben Stokes described the test sides captaincy as one of the most criticized roles and said the team had shared the responsibility for their heavy defeat by New Zealand in the opening test. England was beaten by an innings and 65 ru...

UPDATE 1-Iran says hundreds of banks were torched in "vast" unrest plot

Irans top leader on Wednesday denounced an outbreak of deadly unrest as a very dangerous conspiracy as authorities reported about 731 banks and 140 government sites had been torched in the disturbances. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei...

Thailand reverses ban of chemicals use in pesticides

Thailands government on Wednesday reversed a planned ban on glyphosate and delayed the imposition of bans on two other chemicals used as agricultural pesticides, citing adverse effects on farmers, industry and international trade. Many loca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019