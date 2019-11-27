International Development News
Development News Edition

Sensex, Nifty scale fresh closing peaks; Yes Bank rallies over 7 pc

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 18:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 17:32 IST
Sensex, Nifty scale fresh closing peaks; Yes Bank rallies over 7 pc
Image Credit: ANI

Market benchmark Sensex and Nifty on Wednesday scaled fresh closing peaks on hectic buying in banking, oil & gas and auto stocks amid positive trends from global markets as investors latched onto hopes of a trade deal between the US and China. The 30-share Sensex rose by 199.31 points or 0.49 percent to end at a new life-time high of 41,020.61 as 24 of its constituents ended in the green.

The broader NSE Nifty gained 63 points or 0.52 percent to settle at a new peak of 12,100.70. According to analysts, sustained foreign fund inflow also buoyed the market sentiment. Foreign investors purchased shares worth Rs 4,677.75 crore on a net basis on Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed.

Banking stocks advanced on rising expectations of a rate cut by the RBI. Yes Bank was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 7.65 percent. SBI rose by 2.43 percent after SBI Cards filed its IPO papers with SEBI. Kotak Bank was up 1 percent, and IndusInd Bank by 0.64 percent. HDFC gained 1.41 percent at the close while HDFC Bank edged up 0.29 percent.

Among other major gainers, SBI rose by 2.43 percent, Maruti by 2.38 percent, Sun Pharma by 1.87 percent, HUL by 1.78 percent and ONGC by 1.72 percent. Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp rose more than 1 percent. Infosys, HCL Tech, Reliance Industries, and Vedanta Ltd also gained. Growing hopes that the US and China may soon reach an agreement to settle their trade disputes drove the market sentiment in global markets. US President Donald Trump said the talks were "in the final throes".

"Market was cheerful with the hope that the government will consider new scrappage policy while metals were positive about developments of the first phase US-China trade deal. Rate sensitive stocks like banks did well in expectation of rate cut in RBI policy," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said. Short-covering ahead of the expiry of November derivatives contracts on Thursday also contributed to the rally, traders said.

Paras Bothra, President of Equity Research, Ashika Stock Broking said, "Domestic markets were volatile but eventually ended with gains led by positive global cues over US-China trade deal while F&O expiry and upcoming GDP data kept scepticism alive." L&T was the top loser among Sensex stocks, ending 2.05 percent lower. ICICI Bank, ITC, Tata Steel, NTPC and Axis Bank too closed in the red.

Broader BSE midcap and smallcap advanced up to 0.82 percent. Sectorally, BSE auto, oil and gas, basic materials, metal, energy, and healthcare indices ended up to 1.22 percent higher.

Most of the Asian markets were up on expectations of the US-China trade deal. Hong Kong gained 0.2 percent, Tokyo rose by 0.3 percent and Sydney by 0.9 percent. However, Shanghai settled lower. On the currency front, the rupee closed up by 15 paise at 71.35 against the US dollar. Brent futures rose 0.18 percent to USD 63.33 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Data on farmer suicide cases not published as info given by states 'untenable': Govt tells RS

National data on farmer suicide cases could not be published by the National Crime Records Bureau NCRB as the information provided by the state governments were untenable, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Red...

FIFA inspection team happy at Salt Lake Stadium infrastructure

An eight-member FIFA inspection team on Wednesday expressed happiness at the state of infrastructure at the Salt Lake Stadium, one of the venues for the 2020 U-17 Womens World Cup. The stadium has already hosted a FIFA World Cup U-17 so the...

Gehlot forms Cabinet sub-committee to look into issues of advocates in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has formed a Cabinet sub-committee to look into issues related to advocates of the state. The chief minister had in the state budget this year announced to form the committee in this regard.The committe...

Pragya refers to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt' in Lok Sabha

BJP member Pragya Thakur referred to Mahatma Gandhis assassin Nathuram Godse as a deshbhakt during a debate in Lok Sabha, triggering a protest by opposition members. When DMK member A Raja cited a statement of Godse on why he killed Mahatma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019