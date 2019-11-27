International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-European shares continue climb on U.S.-China trade optimism

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 22:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 22:55 IST
UPDATE 2-European shares continue climb on U.S.-China trade optimism
Image Credit: Flickr

European stocks rose for the fourth session on Thursday, as telecom stocks rose after a report that Deutsche Telekom is examining a possible merger with France's Orange, while hopes for an end to the U.S.-China trade dispute also helped the mood.

Deutsche Telekom gained 1.3% after the German business daily Handelsblatt report. Orange shares were little changed as it said "there are no ideas or discussions going on". Telecoms were the top performing European sub-sector with their more than 1% rise.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index finished 0.3% higher at a new 4-four peak as comments from U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday that Washington was in the "final throes" of work on a deal continued to buoy the sentiment. U.S. stock indexes also hit record highs on Wednesday.

"Trump's comments has definitely been a bit of a boost to European markets," said Simona Gambarini, markets economist at Capital Economics. "The move has so far been quiet because we have heard similar comments before and they haven't really translated into anything more concrete and people are still a bit sceptical about trade."

Trade optimism has helped the benchmark index rise about 1.5% in a relatively uneventful week with a U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday. Volumes on the STOXX 600 index were well below long-term daily averages on Wednesday. The benchmark European index is expected to hit a record high by the end of next year, a Reuters poll showed, underpinned by loose monetary policy and hopes of an orderly Brexit.

Among major country indexes, Germany's trade-reliant was leading the charge with its 0.4% rise, shrugging off weak data out of China earlier in the day. Italy's FTMIB slipped after two days of gains and France's CAC 40 was marginally lower. The biggest boost to benchmark index were shares of British American Tobacco, up 3% after it raised its full-year revenue forecast, even as it said a slowdown in the U.S. vaping market would lead to lower revenue growth in its vaping arm.

Sweden's SEB gained more than 3% as said it saw no need for further action after a television report said accounts at the bank had links to suspected money laundering in Estonia. Engineering group Andritz suffered their sharpest decline in nearly seven months after the Austrian firm forecast next year's profit to be similar to 2019, despite expecting a significant increase in sales.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

'Namami Gange' pavilion in Sonepur Mela educating masses on river cleanliness

National Mission for Clean Ganga NMCG has put up a stall in the ongoing Sonepur Mela to create public awareness towards cleanliness of River Ganga. Multiple standees and banners aim to directly influence the locals and visitors living along...

WRAPUP 3-U.S. economy picks up in Q3; data surprise on the upside

U.S. economic growth picked up slightly in the third quarter, rather than slowing as initially reported, and there are signs the downturn in business investment may be drawing to a close. The modest firming in growth reported on Wednesday b...

New sex offenders register may deter Nigerians with 'no conscience'

By Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani ABUJA, Nov 27 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Employers must use Nigerias new national sex offenders register to vet their staff for it to succeed and the public must be made aware that it exists, rights activists sai...

Roadside bomb kills 15 Afghan civilians

At least 15 Afghan civilians, including eight children and six women, were killed when their vehicle hit a roadside bomb in northern Kunduz province, local officials said on Wednesday. As the conflicts between the foreign-backed Afghan gove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019