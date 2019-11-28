International Development News
Development News Edition

FOREX-Yen gains, yuan falls as Hong Kong tensions heighten risk aversion

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 11:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 11:44 IST
FOREX-Yen gains, yuan falls as Hong Kong tensions heighten risk aversion
Image Credit: Pixabay

The safe-haven yen rose and risk-sensitive currencies fell on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump's formal endorsement of Hong Kong's anti-government protesters, seen as potentially derailing recent Sino-U.S. progress on trade.

On Wednesday, Trump signed into law congressional legislation that supported the protesters despite angry objections from Beijing. That pushed the offshore yuan lower on worries it would worsen already fractious relations between the United States and China. The Swiss franc and gold also rose on Thursday as investors sought other safe harbours due to concerns about a potential increase in geopolitical risk.

In response to the U.S. move, China's foreign ministry said it resolutely opposed the law and threatened to take firm counter-measures, complicating efforts to scale back a 16-month long trade war between the world's two largest economies. "The yen is being bought because of the news about Trump signing the Hong Kong bill," said Yukio Ishizuki, foreign exchange strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.

"Algorithmic trading could push the yen up further, but the dollar's losses will be limited because we've had positive U.S. economic data, which has lifted sentiment." The yen rose 0.12% to 109.42 versus the dollar on Thursday, rebounding from a six-month low reached Wednesday after U.S. economic growth was revised up in the third quarter.

The Australian dollar, which is often traded as a proxy for global commodity demand, fell to a six-week low of $0.6764. In the offshore market, the yuan fell 0.18% to 7.0269 per dollar. In the onshore market, the yuan was little changed at 7.0280 versus the greenback.

China's foreign ministry also said on Thursday that U.S. attempts to interfere in Hong Kong are "doomed to fail." The U.S. bill signed on Wednesday requires the State Department to certify, at least annually, that Hong Kong retains enough autonomy to justify favourable U.S. trading terms, which have helped it maintain its position as a global financial hub.

The law also threatens sanctions for human rights violations in Hong Kong, which has been rocked by months of civil unrest in response to what protesters say is an erosion of freedoms since reverting to Chinese rule in 1997. Beijing has denied any undue influence and has blamed foreign governments for meddling in Hong Kong's affairs.

Many see the U.S. legislation as symbolic, but it has the potential, if implemented, to further rock relations between the United States and China. Washington's rebuke also comes as U.S. and Chinese negotiators are trying to reach an agreement to de-escalate a trade war, which would remove a huge headwind from the global economic outlook.

The United States and China have imposed tariffs on each other's goods in a prolonged dispute over Chinese trade practices that the U.S. government says is unfair. Investor uncertainty benefited the Swiss franc, which pulled back from a two-month low to trade at 0.9990 against the greenback.

Gold, another safe haven bought in times of uncertainty, rose 0.16% to $1,456.66 per ounce. The rise in safe havens undermined the dollar, which came into Asian trade on a high after revised data showed U.S. economic growth picked up slightly in the third quarter.

Separate data showed new orders for key U.S.-made capital goods increased by the most in nine months in October and shipments rebounded.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Madonna cancels three Boston shows on doctor's orders

Pop star Madonna has cancelled her three performances in Boston and apologised to her fans for the unexpected turn of events. The shows were scheduled to take place at Boch Center Wang Theatre from November 30 to December 2 as part of her M...

Idris Elba trying to quit social media

Actor Idris Elba says he is trying to take a step back from social media as it makes him feel depressed. The Hobbs Shaw star said he doesnt like receiving news via social media apps like Twitter.Ive been trying to wean myself off. I used t...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Calgary head coach Peters apologizes for offensive languageCalgary Flames head coach Bill Peters has apologized for using offensive language towards a Nigerian-born player in the minor l...

Elected representatives should have leading voice in deciding Afghan future : India

India has stressed that elected representatives in Afghanistan should have the leading voice in deciding the future of their country, noting that New Delhi does not believe in advancing prescriptions, as the US-Taliban peace process remains...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019