International Development News
Development News Edition

Emirates appoints Jabr Al-Azeeby as new VP for India, Nepal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 17:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 17:36 IST
Emirates appoints Jabr Al-Azeeby as new VP for India, Nepal

Gulf carrier Emirates on Thursday announced the appointment of Jabr Al-Azeeby as the new vice president for India and Nepal. Al-Azeeby succeeds Essa Sulaiman Ahmad who has been elevated to the position of divisional vice president for the USA and Canada, Emirates said in a release.

The move is a part of the airlines management rotation policy and positions it to better servecustomer needs and respond to market dynamics, it said. Ahmad had been serving the post since 2012.

Im excited to lead the Emirates team in India and look forward to building a strong relationship with our customers, the trade and all our key stakeholders. "India continues to lead as one of our most important markets and were committed to offering our customers convenience, comfort, innovative products and personalised services," said Al-Azeeby on his new assignment.

He has more than 14 years of experience spearheading the airlines commercial operations across countries and regions, Emirates said in the release. The Dubai-based carrier currently operates over 170 flights to nine cities in India Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

CORRECTED-High-level advisory group recommends EU push for global carbon pricing

A high-level advisory group to the European Commission has recommended that the incoming executive should push for a global carbon pricing system to speed up progress towards net-zero emissions by mid-century. The European Unions new execut...

Every CM has contributed to make Delhi what it is today: Union minister Hardeep Puri in LS on bill on city's unauthorised colonies.

Every CM has contributed to make Delhi what it is today Union minister Hardeep Puri in LS on bill on citys unauthorised colonies....

The hair salon changing how transgenders are seen in Pakistan

Bebo Haiders beauty parlor is bright, small, and decorated sparsely with three large photographs transgender models who became her clients because the Karachi salon is one of the few in Pakistan which caters to them without judgment. Tarawa...

WRAPUP 5-China warns U.S. over Hong Kong law as thousands stage 'Thanksgiving' rally

China warned the United States on Thursday that it would take firm countermeasures in response to U.S. legislation backing anti-government protesters in Hong Kong, and said attempts to interfere in the Chinese-ruled city were doomed to fail...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019