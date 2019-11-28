Emirates appoints Jabr Al-Azeeby as new VP for India, Nepal

Gulf carrier Emirates on Thursday announced the appointment of Jabr Al-Azeeby as the new vice president for India and Nepal. Al-Azeeby succeeds Essa Sulaiman Ahmad who has been elevated to the position of divisional vice president for the USA and Canada, Emirates said in a release.

The move is a part of the airlines management rotation policy and positions it to better servecustomer needs and respond to market dynamics, it said. Ahmad had been serving the post since 2012.

Im excited to lead the Emirates team in India and look forward to building a strong relationship with our customers, the trade and all our key stakeholders. "India continues to lead as one of our most important markets and were committed to offering our customers convenience, comfort, innovative products and personalised services," said Al-Azeeby on his new assignment.

He has more than 14 years of experience spearheading the airlines commercial operations across countries and regions, Emirates said in the release. The Dubai-based carrier currently operates over 170 flights to nine cities in India Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)