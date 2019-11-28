International Development News
Development News Edition

Pvt investment in highway construction at Rs 98,100 cr in last 5 yrs: Gadkari

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 20:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 20:01 IST
Pvt investment in highway construction at Rs 98,100 cr in last 5 yrs: Gadkari

Private investment to the tune of Rs 98,100 crore was roped in for construction of highways during the last five years, Parliament was informed on Thursday. To encourage private sector participation through adequate incentives, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has adopted Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) with an objective to maximise the quantum of implementation of highway projects within available financial resources of the government.

"Share of private investment in total road construction during the last five years is about Rs 98,100 crore," Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari told Lok Sabha in a written reply. Citing reasons behind weak participation of private sector in road projects, the minister said one of the reasons could be that major highway developers had capacity constraints, including over-leveraged financials, due to excessive exposure to infrastructure projects including highways.

Besides, lack of availability of debt products and some banks reaching the ceiling as per sectoral exposure norms could be the other reason. Under HAM, 40 per cent of the project cost is to be provided by the government as 'construction support' to the private developer during the construction period and the balance 60 per cent as annuity payments over the concession period along with interest on outstanding amount to the concessionaire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala: Woman molested in moving bus, 1 held

A Kerala-based woman activist was on Thursday allegedly molested in a moving bus by a co-passenger. The incident took place around 3 am while the bus was passing through the Kottakkal Police Station limit of Malappuram district.According to...

Instagram down? Users from various countries say app not working

Instagram is reportedly down for many users across the world on Thursday with dozens taking to Twitter to report the outage, making InstagramDown trend on the social media platform in various parts of the world.Instagram or its parent Faceb...

Cong, other UPA constituents move censure motion in LS against Pragya Thakur

The Congress and other constituents of the United Progressive Alliance UPA moved a censure motion in the Lok Sabha on Thursday against BJP MP Pragya Thakur for her remarks on Mahatma Gandhis assassin Nathuram Godse, sources said. The motion...

ABFL becomes first NBFC to list commercial paper on bourses

Non-bank lender Aditya Birla Finance on Thursday became the first company to list its commercial papers borrowing of Rs 100 crore on the bourses. The Kumarmangalam Birla-led company listed its CPs on NSE with a value date of November 28, 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019