India's apparel exports to EU face a duty disadvantage: Irani
India faces competition from countries like Vietnam, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka that enjoy preferential or duty-free access to key markets like the European Union, Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani said on Friday.
"Apparel exports from competing countries enjoy zero/preferential access to the European Union whereas India faces a duty disadvantage. Besides Bangladesh and Vietnam have a large and productive labour force," Irani said.
India's exports of textile and apparel sector (including handicrafts) have increased from USD 39.3 billion (around Rs ) in 2017-18 to USD 40.4 billion in 2018-19," Irani said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.
