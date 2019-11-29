India's GDP growth further dips to 4.5 pc in July-Sept

India's economic growth slipped further to hit an over six-year low of 4.5 percent in July-September, according to official data released on Friday. The previous low was recorded at 4.3 percent in the January-March period of 2012-13. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth was registered at 7 percent in the corresponding quarter of 2018-19.

During the six-month period (April-September 2019), the Indian economy grew 4.8 percent as against 7.5 percent in the same period a year ago. The Reserve Bank had lowered the GDP growth projection for 2019-20 to 6.1 percent from an earlier forecast of 6.9 percent.

China's economic growth was 6 percent in July-September 2019, which was the weakest expansion in over 27 years.

