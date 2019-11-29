International Development News
IMO appreciates India's decision of accession to Hong Kong International Convention

India's decision of accession to the Hong Kong International Convention 2009 has received appreciation from the International Maritime Organization (IMO), according to an official statement. The IMO, is a specialised agency of the United Nations, is the global standard-setting authority for the safety and security of shipping and the prevention of marine and atmospheric pollution by ships.

The organisation, during its ongoing 31st session in London, has appreciated India's decision of accession to the Hong Kong International Convention 2009, the Ministry of Shipping said in a statement on Friday. "Though the Hong Kong Convention 2009 is not yet in force but, with India's accession, the first of the three conditions for the convention's entry into force has now been fulfilled," the statement added.

Stating that appreciation from the IMO is a testimony of India's commitment to the global standards of ship recycling, Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya said the country is committed to the global practices and aspires to becomes a role model in the ship recycling industry. On November 20, the Union Cabinet approved enactment of a legislation for recycling of ships as per international standards.

The government decided to enact a Bill, namely Recycling of Ships Bill, 2019, to provide for the regulation of recycling of ships by setting certain international standards and laying down the statutory mechanism for enforcement of such standards. It approved enactment of a legislation for recycling of ships as per international standards.

On Monday, the Bill that seeks to regulate recycling of ships as per international standards was introduced in the Lok Sabha. The IMO adopted the Hong Kong International Convention 2019 for safe and environmentally sound recycling of ships in 2009.

This is aimed at ensuring that ships being recycled after reaching the end of their operational lives do not pose any unnecessary risks to human health, safety and environment.

