NHA-NATHEALTH Startup Carnival Showcases Amazing Innovations

· Ambitious scheme like Ayushman Bharat needs the energy and innovation spirit of young India: Dr. Indu Bhushan, CEO, NHA

· ‘Entrepreneurship and a vibrant startup ecosystem is an absolute necessity to compete with the circle of innovation in healthcare'

· The Carnival showcased an enabling healthcare innovation ecosystem that supports healthcare innovators and provides them with opportunities to partner and scale

As a part of its 6th Annual Summit, Apex Healthcare Industry body-NATHEALTH in association with National Health Authority (NHA), Government of India organised first of its Kind Carnival for Healthcare Startups here today. The Carnival was an integral part of a high-impact national two-day Annual Summit of NATHEALTH around the themes of Digital Health, Investment, Skilling and Mainstreaming Innovation to drive a stronger healthcare narrative. The Carnival showcased amazing innovations which can radically transform the way healthcare is delivered in India.

The Startup Carnival drew a lot of traction from all stakeholders including innovators, incubators and investors. Nearly 200 Startups and their representatives participated in the event. Welltech was the innovation partner for the Carnival.

Opening the Carnival, Dr. InduBhushan, CEO, NHA, said, "We have been witnessing a plethora of healthcare innovations happening across the country and it is crucial to empower them by providing the right support. Our main objective was to showcase an enabling healthcare innovation ecosystem that supports healthcare innovators and provides them with opportunities to partner and scale."

"Ambitious scheme like Ayushman Bharat needs the energy and innovation spirit of young India. I hope startups will provide us the solutions to bridge the current demand-supply gap and ensure quality service to 500+ million people," he added.

"NATHEALTH and NHA have already agreed to create the future of Indian healthcare through an accelerator program that supports startups to grow and to collaborate better with Government and industry. We aim to provide support to innovation through startups by leveraging our member's product and technology expertise, global network and capital partners," said Dr. Sudarshan Ballal, President, NATHEALTH.

The Carnival aimed at supporting healthcare startups with access to capital & market, industry partnerships, mentorship and technology development assistance. Sessions with mentors and Storytelling along with funding opportunities (B2B Meetings) and exclusive video on the startups were the main highlights of the Carnival. During B2B meetings startups and their representatives explored huge business opportunities as well.

From Startup space, Health Vectors, Wellthy Therapeutics, PeeSafe -Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited, Cyclops Medtech, OncoStem Diagnostics Pvt. Ltd., Kvayat Medical Pvt. Ltd., Doxper, IMPACT GURU, CARING (Mahajan Imaging), NanoHealth, Niroggyan, Akna Medical, Medikabazaar, VVP Healthcare, Erfolg life sciences, Stay Happi, Sanskritech Smart Solutions, IncredibleDevices, Inn Accel, BeatO (Health ARX Technologies), HealthCubed, Zipline International, NIRAMAI Health Analytix, Meddo among others showcased their products and services at the kiosks at the carnival which also opened engagement gateways amongst academia, start-up incubators and accelerators, private industry and investors.

"Entrepreneurship and a vibrant startup ecosystem is an absolute necessity to compete with the circle of innovation in healthcare. The NATHEALTH-NHA initiative is a great step in that direction and one of the several value-adding initiatives of NATHEALTH to Indian and global healthcare," said Mr. Amit Mookim, Managing Director, IQVIA South Asia, who is also the leader for the NATHEALTH Innovation and Entrepreneurship Track.

Startups need guidance on the evolving ecosystem. During the day-long Carnival, they were made aware of policy reforms, incentives, incubation prospects and industry linkages. It also provided students and researchers from various tech Institutes an insight into the evolving startup ecosystem.

Earlier on Day 1 of the Summit, Dr. Vinod Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog delivered the keynote address and also release NATHEALTH Diagnostic Study that that highlights the challenges and opportunities in the diagnostic segment which is an important pivot to India’s response to the twin challenges of communicable and non-communicable diseases.

During the Summit, NATHEALTH also announced the support of notable industry bodies CII, Association of Healthcare Providers (India), FICCI, Indian Chambers of Commerce (ICC), ASSOCHAM, PHD Chamber of Commerce, all of whom share a common vision for better, high quality and affordable healthcare in India.

About National Health Authority

National Health Authority (NHA) is an independent autonomous body responsible for the implementation of PM-JAY across the country. It is headed by a full-time Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and governed by a Governing Board chaired by the Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare.

About NATHEALTH

NATHEALTH has been created with the Vision to "Be the credible and unified voice in improving access and quality of healthcare". Leading Healthcare Service Providers, Medical Technology Providers (Devices, Equipment & IT), Diagnostic Service Providers, Health Insurance companies, Health Education Institutions, Medical Journalism companies, Biotech/Lifesciences related companies, Healthcare Publishers, Healthcare Consultants, Home Healthcare companies, PE & VC companies and other stakeholders have come together to build NATHEALTH as a common platform to create the next level of momentum in Indian Healthcare. NATHEALTH is an inclusive Institution that has representation of small & medium hospitals and nursing homes as well as Healthcare Start-up companies. NATHEALTH is committed to work on its Mission to encourage innovation, help bridge the skill and capacity gap, help shape policy & regulations and enable the environment to fund long term growth. NATHEALTH aims to help build a better and healthier future for both rural and urban India.

