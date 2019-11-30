International Development News
Development News Edition

Business brief

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 16:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 16:49 IST
Business brief

South America, Japan, Scandinavia, Spain and Portugal have emerged as the most popular destinations for luxury escorted journeys among Indian travellers, Insight Vacations said on Saturday. It said the company has reported a rise in demand for escorted travels in India despite the slowdown in 2019.

"Indian travellers prefer to experience new areas. South America, Japan, Scandinavia, Spain and Portugal have emerged to be the most popular destinations for luxury escorted journeys," Anthony Lim, Managing Director, Insight Vacations and Luxury Goldm said in a statement.

Talking about the demand for India from overseas tourists, he said Delhi, Jaipur, Ranthambore, Kerala, Chennai are some of the appealing cities for tourists from across the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Two soldiers killed in avalanche at Siachen

Two soldiers were killed after an Army patrol operating in Southern Siachen Glacier was hit by an avalanche. Indian Army spokesperson, Colonel Rajesh Kalia said, An Army patrol operating at an altitude of approximately 18,000 feet in Southe...

Sathiyan bows out of ITTF World Cup

G Sathiyans dream run at the International Table Tennis Federation ITTF Mens World Cup came to an end after the Indian went down to former world number one Timo Boll here on Saturday. The world number 30 Sathiyan, making his World Cup debut...

Terrorism in Kashmir at minimum in first six months of Modi 2.0: Javadekar

Terrorism in Kashmir has been at a minimum level after the repeal of Article 370, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said Saturday, describing the first six months of the Modi governments second term as dedicated to development and security o...

Mellisa Benoist's husband tweets in support of #IStandWIthMelissa

American actor and singer Mellisa Benoist is receiving massive support after her confession of past domestic abuse. Benoists husband and American actor Chris Wood has also come in the support which has now extended to an online hashtag, ISt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019