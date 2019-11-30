Business brief

South America, Japan, Scandinavia, Spain and Portugal have emerged as the most popular destinations for luxury escorted journeys among Indian travellers, Insight Vacations said on Saturday. It said the company has reported a rise in demand for escorted travels in India despite the slowdown in 2019.

"Indian travellers prefer to experience new areas. South America, Japan, Scandinavia, Spain and Portugal have emerged to be the most popular destinations for luxury escorted journeys," Anthony Lim, Managing Director, Insight Vacations and Luxury Goldm said in a statement.

Talking about the demand for India from overseas tourists, he said Delhi, Jaipur, Ranthambore, Kerala, Chennai are some of the appealing cities for tourists from across the world.

