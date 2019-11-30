International Development News
Development News Edition

HCL shareholders' approve proposals to hike authorised share capital, issue bonus shares

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 19:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 19:17 IST
HCL shareholders' approve proposals to hike authorised share capital, issue bonus shares

HCL Technologies on Saturday said its shareholders have approved proposals to increase authorised share capital and issue bonus shares. The company had sought shareholders' approval via postal ballot on October 26 for increase in authorised share capital and consequent alteration of the memorandum of association of the company, and issue of bonus shares.

"The above resolutions have been duly approved by the shareholders of the company with requisite majority. These resolutions shall deemed to have been passed on the last date of voting i.e. November 29, 2019," HCL Technologies said in a BSE filing. Also, the Record Date of December 7, 2019, for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the bonus shares has been confirmed, it added.

As per the filing, 93.05 per cent votes were cast in favour of the ordinary resolution for approval of increase in authorised share capital and consequent alteration of the memorandum of association of the company. Similarly, the resolution for issue of bonus shares received 97.56 per cent votes in favour of the proposal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

The al Qaeda-inspired 28-year-old militant who launched London Bridge attack

Nine years before Usman Khan killed two people in a stabbing spree on London Bridge, he was overheard by British security services discussing how to use an al Qaeda manual he had memorised to build a pipe bomb.It was a snippet of conversati...

Lithium Market Comprehensive Research Study, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Player profile and Regional Outlook by 2024

Market SummaryThe Global Lithium Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 10.6 during the forecast period. In terms of value and volume, the demand in Europe was the largest in 2018, and the regional market is poised to exhibit a signi...

Lithium Market Comprehensive Research Study, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Player profile and Regional Outlook by 2024

Market SummaryThe Global Lithium Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 10.6 during the forecast period. In terms of value and volume, the demand in Europe was the largest in 2018, and the regional market is poised to exhibit a signi...

Rupani performs ground-breaking for Dahej desalination plant

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani performed ground-breaking ceremony for a desalination plant at Dahej in the district on Saturday. The state government claimed that it will be the first desalination plant in the country for industrial p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019