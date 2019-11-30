HCL shareholders' approve proposals to hike authorised share capital, issue bonus shares

HCL Technologies on Saturday said its shareholders have approved proposals to increase authorised share capital and issue bonus shares. The company had sought shareholders' approval via postal ballot on October 26 for increase in authorised share capital and consequent alteration of the memorandum of association of the company, and issue of bonus shares.

"The above resolutions have been duly approved by the shareholders of the company with requisite majority. These resolutions shall deemed to have been passed on the last date of voting i.e. November 29, 2019," HCL Technologies said in a BSE filing. Also, the Record Date of December 7, 2019, for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the bonus shares has been confirmed, it added.

As per the filing, 93.05 per cent votes were cast in favour of the ordinary resolution for approval of increase in authorised share capital and consequent alteration of the memorandum of association of the company. Similarly, the resolution for issue of bonus shares received 97.56 per cent votes in favour of the proposal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)