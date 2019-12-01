Maruti reports 1.9 pc dip in sales at 1,50,630 units in November

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Sunday reported a 1.9 per cent decline in sales at 1,50,630 units in November. The company had sold 1,53,539 units in November last year, MSI said in a statement. Domestic sales declined by 1.6 per cent at 1,43,686 units last month as against 1,46,018 units in November 2018, it added.

Sales of mini cars comprising Alto and WagonR stood at 26,306 units as compared to 29,954 units in the same month last year, down 12.2 per cent. Sales of compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, rose 7.6 per cent at 78,013 units as against 72,533 cars in November last year.

Mid-sized sedan Ciaz sold 1,448 units as compared to 3,838 units earlier. Similarly, sales of utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, declined by 1.3 per cent at 23,204 units as compared to 23,512 in the year-ago month, MSI said. Exports in November were down by 7.7 per cent at 6,944 units as against 7,521 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

