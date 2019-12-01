DPIIT suggests businesses of NE states to focus on textiles, start-ups, agri to attract investments

The Commerce and Industry Ministry has suggested business community in the north-east region of the country to focus on sectors like textiles, start-ups, and agriculture as they hold huge potential for investments, an official said. The government has rolled out the North East Industrial Development Scheme (NEIDS), 2017 to promote industrialization and job creation in this region.

The government provides financial incentives under the scheme such as income tax and GST reimbursement. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the ministry, organised a day-long symposium and workshop on Saturday in Guwahati to give a push to investments in this region.

"We have suggested them to focus on sectors like textiles, agriculture and bamboo which hold huge potential to attract investments. There is scope for start-ups as well," the official said, adding that attracting mainland polluting industries like cement and steel was discouraged to protect natural ecology of the region. In the workshop, officials from the department resolved the operational issues being faced by businesses in availing benefits under NEIDS.

"These efforts are aimed at promoting ease of doing business and giving a fillip to start-up ecosystem in the region. The workshop and symposium will help revitalise demand and supply chains to unlock new business opportunities in these states," the official added. The workshop was attended by senior government officials from the Centre and states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland and Sikkim.

Representatives from national bodies like the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and industry associations like CII also participated in the deliberations.

