Coal India output declines 4 pc in Nov

State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Sunday said its production declined by about 4 percent to 50 million tonnes in November as against 52.06 MT in the same month last year.

During April-November 2019, the production declined by 7.8 percent to 330.38 million tonnes, CIL said in a regulatory filing.

Coal offtake in November too contracted by 7.6 percent to 47.37 million tonnes, it added.

