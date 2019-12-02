International Development News
Development News Edition

IIT Kanpur Celebrates 60 Years of Excellence With Symposium on 'Transforming India: The Next Innovation Powerhouse'

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 11:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 11:18 IST
IIT Kanpur Celebrates 60 Years of Excellence With Symposium on 'Transforming India: The Next Innovation Powerhouse'

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IIT Kanpur, one of the first Indian Institutes of Technology and a globally acclaimed Institute of National Importance, continued its Diamond Jubilee celebrations with a unique event in Bengaluru hosted by IIT Kanpur Alumni Association, Bangalore Chapter. The symposium on 'Transforming India: The Next Innovation Powerhouse' was the first of a series of events that are being organized by the Alumni Association of IIT Kanpur across the country and abroad.

The event saw eminent IIT Kanpur alumni and other luminaries from various walks of life participating including Dr Koppillil Radhakrishnan, Chairperson, Board of Governors, IIT Kanpur, and Honorary Distinguished Advisor in the Department of Space (ISRO), Prof Abhay Karandikar, Director, IIT Kanpur, and Umesh C Joshi, Co-Founder Hush, President IITK Alumni Association Bangalore.

The all-day event with the theme 'Connect, Collaborate and Celebrate' was packed with in-depth panel discussions covering academia, industry and entrepreneurial innovations. The discussions on topics such as scientific research and development and Mission Nobel Prize through building a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship saw enthusiastic participation from the audience. Industry-specific roundtables saw deliberations on how IIT Kanpur and its alumni could shape the future of India. A nostalgic session on the inception of IIT Kanpur took the alumni down memory lane and a trivia quiz had them reminiscing about their time at the institute.

Mr. Pradeep Bhargava, President, Alumni Association, IIT Kanpur said, "The idea behind organizing such conferences across the country and overseas is to get the alumni under one roof and deliberate over various important issues that are critical to the growth of India's economy. With so many thinking minds putting their heads together, we are sure to generate innovative ideas to ensure India stays ahead in business and science! The conference in Bengaluru focused on conversations and debates around making India a global R&D hub, an examination of the challenges and ways to address these with the involvement of academia."

During the event, Institute signed MoUs for research collaboration with various R&D centres in Bangalore. Adding to that, SIIC (Incubation Centre) and Technopark from IIT Kanpur showcased various startups being incubated at IIT Kanpur.

The event saw the participation of more than 800 alumni along with industry leaders. Events are further planned to be held across Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune in India, and abroad in San Francisco, New York, Ottawa, and Zurich to reach out to the over 10,000 alumni of the institute and bring about productive interaction with ideas for India's growth. The themes identified include India as a Global R&D hub, transforming India through technology and Innovation, touching the grassroots and building a $5 trillion economy, powering the future with AI & IOT, engagement with government departments and building Centres of Excellence, methods to attract world-class faculty; growth with manufacturing and SMEs, and innovation and funding for growth and collaboration with Universities and Industry.

State Bank of India and Livspace were the main sponsors of the event.

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind to file review plea against SC's Ayodhya verdict on Monday afternoon

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind will file a review petition against the Supreme Courts Ayodhya verdict on Monday afternoon, sources in the prominent Muslim body said. On November 14, the working committee of the Jamiat had formed a five-member pane...

Brush your teeth for a healthy heart: Study

Brushing teeth daily not only helps in maintaining good dental health but is also beneficial for the heart, says a recent study. Brushing teeth frequently is linked with lower risks of atrial fibrillation and heart failure, according to a s...

Afghan official: 2 intelligence officials shot dead in Kabul

Kabul, Dec 2 AP An Afghan official says a gunman has opened fire on a vehicle in the capital, Kabul, killing two intelligence officials and wounding three others. Afghan interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi says that police were search...

450 Teams from 60 Countries Participating in 2019 MakeX Robotics Competition, Marking it World Top 3 STEAM Competition

2019 Makeblock MakeX Robotics Competition World Championship kicked off in Guangzhou Asian Games Town Gymnasium. From Nov. 29-Dec.1, 450 teams from 60 countries, namely 2,500 teachers and students, fought with their&#160;robots to win the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019